1958-D Lincoln Wheat Cent : A Collector’s Guide

The Lincoln Wheat Cent was set to enter its 50th year of production in 1959. The date marked the sesquicentennial of President Abraham Lincoln’s birth, and behind the scenes, the Treasury Department was putting into motion a plan to change the reverse of the cent to mark the occasion. Since the coin’s debut, the reverse design features two curved wheat stalks with Art Deco lettering conveying the coin’s denomination in large letters, with E PLURIBUS UNUM above and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA below. Unbeknownst to collectors and the general public, the Wheat Cent would see its final issue in 1958.

The first public word on the design change came on December 21, 1958, when President Eisenhower’s Press Secretary James Hagerty put out the following release:

President Eisenhower approved today the recommendation of the Secretary of the Treasury Robert B. Anderson for the minting of a new reverse side of the one-cent Lincoln coin as a feature of the Lincoln Sesquicentennial Observance. Production of the changed coin will begin January Second…. The new permanent design was done by Frank Gasparro of the Philadelphia Mint and selected by Secretary Anderson and the Director of the Mint William H. Brett.

About the Lincoln Memorial

The Lincoln Memorial is a national monument honoring 16th president Abraham Lincoln’s legacy. Congress authorized it in 1910, and production began four years later with an allocation of $300,000 USD. By the time the project was completed in 1922, the cost had reached just over $3 million. The Memorial was built in the style of a Greek temple and features 36 Doric columns representing the 36 states of the Union at the time of Lincoln’s death. The names of the states are also inscribed on the frieze, along with the dates they were admitted into the Union. In the center of the monument’s interior is a 60-foot-tall statue of Abraham Lincoln by sculptor Daniel Chester French (1850-1931). French is notable in numismatic circles for his sculpture The Minute Man, which is depicted on the 1925 Lexington-Concord Sesquicentennial Half Dollar, and for his medallic output.

The Last Lincoln Wheat Cent

The 1958 Lincoln Cent and 1958-D Lincoln Wheat Cent were the last regular issues to feature Victor David Brenner’s original design. The Denver Mint, continuing a trend that started in 1950, produced considerably more one-cent coins than the Philadelphia Mint. Denver struck 800,953,300 1958-D Lincoln Wheat Cents – a considerable number, but not a series record. That honor would go to the 1944 Lincoln Wheat Cent.

In circulated grades, the 1958-D Lincoln Wheat Cent is a common coin, and this date routinely turns up in “unsearched rolls” and occasionally in change. Now, nearly 70 years since they were last struck, Wheat Cents do not circulate frequently. Contributing to their decline in circulation was the Mint’s change of coining composition in 1982, where the bronze cent was replaced with copper-plated zinc.

Single circulated coins are worth less than a dollar each, while certified examples in Mint State Red can sell for $20 or up in Gem grades with full red color. Recent eBay sales of bank-wrapped rolls indicate that collectors are willing to pay between $20 and $30 per 50-coin roll.

In the video below, CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan opens an original roll of 1958-D Lincoln Cents marked by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to see what he might find.

In the very upper end of the market, the 1958-D Lincoln Wheat Cent is considered one of the more common dates of the series. While collectors have paid more than $2,000 for top pop coins, sales of just one or two grades below top pop fall below the submission cost. An April 29, 2024, sale of a blazing red coin graded NGC MS66RD (#6588604-057) for $20.50 illustrates this fact.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

Top Population: PCGS MS67+RD (35, 4/2023), NGC MS68RD (4, 5/2024), and CAC MS67RD (5/2024).

The PCGS population of MS67+RD coins has doubled since 2019, and the NGC MS68RD population has doubled from two to four since May 2023.

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1958 Denomination: One Cent (USD) Mint Mark: D (Denver) Mintage: 800,953,300 Alloy: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc Weight: 3.11 g Diameter: 19.00 mm Edge: Plain OBV Designer: Victor David Brenner REV Designer: Victor David Brenner Quality: Business Strike

