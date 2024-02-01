CAC Coin Grading

Unsearched Roll : What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

Unsearched rolls of one cent coins. Image: Adobe Stock.
Unsearched rolls of one cent coins. Image: Adobe Stock.

An unsearched roll is a roll of coins that has not been searched through by a collector looking to remove rare dates and varieties or just coins in outstanding condition. Sellers may deceptively market rolls as “unsearched” in order to get more money for the common date circulated coins they actually contain. Frequently encountered deceptive sales tactics include planting a nice coin on either end of a roll and calling it “unsearched” or picking through the roll and replacing superior examples with inferior coins.

