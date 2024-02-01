Stacks Bowers Auction

Azure : A Heraldic Term Used on Coins

Azure Shield as it appears on the Coat of Arms of the President of the United States and a Liberty Shield on the back of a Liberty Head half eagle gold coin.
Azure Shield as it appears on the Coat of Arms of the President of the United States and a Liberty Shield on the back of a Liberty Head half eagle gold coin. Image: CoinWeek.

In heraldry, azure is the color blue. It is typically (but not always) a deeper shade of blue based on the precious stone lapis lazuli, the name from which the word “azure” is ultimately derived.

On coins, medals, and other numismatic items, azure is an element of iconography, represented by horizontal bar shading. It is not (typically) colored blue with paint or other pigmentation. An example of this use is the horizontal bar running across the top of the Union shield found on U.S. coins like the Type 1 American Silver Eagle.

