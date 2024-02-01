Azure : A Heraldic Term Used on Coins

(n.)

In heraldry, azure is the color blue. It is typically (but not always) a deeper shade of blue based on the precious stone lapis lazuli, the name from which the word “azure” is ultimately derived.

On coins, medals, and other numismatic items, azure is an element of iconography, represented by horizontal bar shading. It is not (typically) colored blue with paint or other pigmentation. An example of this use is the horizontal bar running across the top of the Union shield found on U.S. coins like the Type 1 American Silver Eagle.

