Lanģued : A Heraldic Term Used on Coins

(adj.) From the French langue (“tongue”).

In heraldry, the term “lanģued” refers to a figure that is depicted with its tongue visible or sticking out. In the case of a lion, it is meant to visually convey a roar, and in the case of an eagle (more relevant to U.S. coins), it is meant to convey a shriek or a cry. Both instances are intended to symbolize strength and might.

Lanģued figures are most frequently encountered on European coins and medals (and at your local Food Lion), but the Large Eagle reverse as found on such coins as the 1796 quarter eagle gold coin is a good American example – though interestingly, the tongue is not always easy to see (or is even present) on different iterations of the Large Eagle reverse.

See also AZURE, another heraldic motif that can be found on the coinage of the United States.

* * *