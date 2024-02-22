Eureka Banknote Discovery in GreatCollections Auction

Serial #1 of Iconic Town Name

A rare banknote from the First National Bank of Eureka, California is being auctioned by GreatCollections on Sunday, February 25. The serial number one banknote was issued in 1902 and is one of only three known.

The note was recently graded by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) of Santa Ana, California for the first time. Four serial number one notes were issued by the bank; two others are known, with this specimen being the third discovered. It has wide lower margins (from Plate D) and has been graded About Unc 50 by PCGS.

Eureka is a very popular town name on a national banknote, being pseudonymous with the California Gold Rush, as well as being the official motto of the State of California. Eureka comes from a Greek word meaning “I have found it!”. The town is located in Northern California, approximately halfway between San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.

The auction is being sold unreserved on Sunday, February 25. At the time of publication, the highest of 51 bids is $2,262 USD. To find out more, visit www.greatcollections.com or call 1-800-442-6467.

