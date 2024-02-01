What Not Online Auctions

2018-D Kennedy Half Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

The 2018-P and 2018-D Kennedy half dollars were struck in an Uncirculated finish and sold directly to collectors through the United States Mint’s website starting on March 20, 2018, at noon Eastern Time (ET).

In purchasing the two-roll set, collectors would receive two rolls of 20 coins each ($10 face value per roll) in U.S. Mint paper wrappers that read “2018 Kennedy Half Dollar $10”, with one marked “P” for Philadelphia and the other marked “D” for Denver. Bags were marked “United States Mint” and”Kennedy Half Dollars” and were comprised of 2018 half dollars struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

After a flurry of sales in 2018 and 2019, market activity on eBay for top pop certified Kennedy half dollars has slowed down. As of February 2024, raw examples are selling for an average price of $2. At the same time, a few trades for unopened bags and rolls are reported.

A two-roll 2018-P and 2018-D Kennedy half dollar bundle brought $45 on February 18, 2023, while another, in an unopened box, brought $55 over two weeks earlier on February 2. Colorado Springs coin dealer Tom Hallenbeck sold a two-roll set for $58.51 USD on May 2 of that year.

Top Population: PCGS MS67 (66, 2/2024). NGC MS68 (32, 2/2024).

  • NGC MS68 #4820367-006: eBay (vested12), February 11, 2023 – $270. Kennedy novelty insert.

2018-D Kennedy Half Dollar Specifications

Country: United States of America
Year Of Issue: 2018
Denomination: Half Dollar (USD)
Mint Mark: D (Denver)
Mintage: 6,100,000
Alloy: 75% Copper, 25% Nickel
Weight: 11.34 g
Diameter: 30.60 mm
Edge: Reeded
OBV Designer Gilroy Roberts
REV Designer Frank Gasparro
Quality: Business Strike

 

* * *

