Today, Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Ponterio would like to focus on the special offering of 19th-century Annamese silver coinage in the Spring Hong Kong Auction featuring The Nguyễn Dynasty Collection. Assembled over many decades, the primary focus of this cabinet was quality and rarity with an emphasis on diversity. Representative pieces from this vast and sophisticated field of numismatics, from nearly every series struck during the 19th century, are present.

Though incomplete, this massive selection covers a wide array of subjects and themes that hold special meanings throughout many Asian cultures. Typically crude in manufacture, the charm of these issues is accentuated by their auspicious nature. Many feature inscriptions or iconography inspired by religion, myth, or astrology, while others were produced with the intent to instill pride and unity.

For example, each denomination from the virtue series, lots 43136 through 43143, depicts a similar motif of a coiled dragon with different inscriptions, one for each of the 10 virtues.

Some feature a play on words – such as the case of lots 43097, 43127, and 43128. These three lots display five bats, which, when spoken sounds similar to “Fu”, meaning good fortune.

Other themes include special objects or emblems such as the “Eight Treasures” in lot 43132, the “Three Plenties” in lots 43125 and 43144, and the “Three Longevities” found in lot 43145.

Several inscriptions were used to inspire comradery and loyalty among the populace as seen with lot 43089 (“National Confidence”) and lot 43114 (“National Prosperity and Longevity”).

