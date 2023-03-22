Political Medals, Tokens in DeWitt Collection Showcase Auction

J. Doyle Dewitt wrote the definitive reference on political campaign medals, A Century of Campaign Buttons, in 1959. It was the first reference source of its kind, and it is a necessary resource for those who collect 19th-century political tokens and medals.

Heritage Auctions presented the first two parts of the Dewitt collection last year, achieving a number of record prices. Now Heritage offer the next part of his collection, including a wide variety of tokens and medals that account for a majority of the lots offered, in the March 30 DeWitt Collection Americana & Political Showcase Auction. This auction focuses on material dating from Washington through Lincoln, with collectibles from Grant through FDR scheduled for a subsequent auction to take place on April 27. Bidding for the current auction is ongoing at Historical.HA.com.

Lot 61022 is a rare William Henry Harrison Campaign Medal, cataloged as WHH-1840-1. This large medal, 45mm in diameter and struck in white metal, is the rarest and most desirable of all Harrison campaign medals. Beautifully designed and executed, it depicts a log cabin, cider barrel, gnarled tree, and fencing in high relief, encircled by stars, inscribed “To Let. Possession Given, In 1841.” The reverse side indicates its usage at “The Young Men’s Harrison Convention May 4, 1840.” These show up infrequently and typically display a good deal of wear on the raised areas, along with border dings and nicks. This example retains a great deal of its original luster. Some of the background areas have toned a dark grey, but the contrast tends to highlight the silver finish that remains. Holed, as always seen.

