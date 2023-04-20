The key elements that drive desire for important coins – rarity, condition, and a history of residence in elite collections – all are in place for an elusive prize that will be available in Heritage Auctions’ Central States US Coins Signature Auction May 3-7.

The 1829 half eagle Large Diameter, Large Date, BD-1, R.7, PR66+ PCGS. JD-1, R.8 as a Proof that will be offered is one of just two Proofs known of this magnificent coin, which is among the most coveted of 122 lots from the The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Core Collection, Part III that will be up for grabs in the five-day event.

In Heritage’s January 5 The Bass Collection, Part II US Coins Signature Auction – Orlando FUN, 30 records were set on the way to a total of $24,322,741 USD. The event was the second installment of the collection of Harry W. Bass; proceeds from the auction will benefit the dozens of Dallas-based nonprofits supported by the Harry W. Bass Jr. Foundation, with a particular emphasis on early childhood education and literacy in Dallas. Part I reached $20,459,645 on September 29.

“The collection of Harry W. Bass is a historically significant assemblage of elite coins that has brought nearly $44.5 million so far,” Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Todd Imhof said. “His extraordinary collection, including some magnificent gold rarities, has helped his foundation benefit important Dallas-area nonprofits, focusing on early childhood education and literacy.

“This 1829 half eagle is an extraordinary coin that will make its new owner exceptionally proud, and will be a big part of the outstanding results for the Bass collection.”

The offered coin is the highest-graded of the known 1829 Large Date half eagles and has resided in a number of elite collections, including those of John W. Haseltine, John Colvin Randall, David S. Wilson, and Bass; it was on display at ANA headquarters until 2022.

Other top attractions from the Bass collection include, but are not limited to:

A 1797 half eagle, 16 Stars, BD-4, High R.8, AU58+ PCGS is unique as a variety; for context, only six varieties of early half eagles are believed to be unique. The offered coin is one of two unique die varieties that were included in the Bass collection.

An 1824/1 quarter eagle BD-1, R.5, PR67 PCGS. JD-1, R.8 as a Proof is the only Proof in private hands and the only proof example certified by either of the leading grading services. The 1824/1 Capped Head Left quarter eagle is a popular Guide Book variety and an elusive issue, even in business-strike format. Proof examples are virtually unobtainable – only two specimens have been confirmed, one of which is included in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution, forever out of reach of collectors.

An 1804 quarter eagle 13 Stars Reverse, BD-1, High R.6, AU58 PCGS is tied for the finest certified example of this magnificent coin. It has been off the market for more than half a century, ever since Bass purchased it from Julian Leidman in 1970. No prior auction records for this coin have been found, although it may have been offered in early listings as a generic 1804 quarter eagle.

A registry-grade example of a 1796 Capped Bust Right quarter eagle, MS63+ is the second-finest known example of this popular coin from the first year of the denomination. Both John Dannreuther and PCGS CoinFacts estimate fewer than 50 examples survive in all grades, including three in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution, and Mint State pieces are especially elusive. PCGS and NGC have certified just 18 Mint State coins between them, including an unknown number of resubmissions and crossovers.

