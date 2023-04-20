Strong Results in Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Hong Kong Sale

Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio, the venerable auction house and market trend-setter in Asia, just posted the impressive results from their recently concluded Rarities Night, which presented 253 lots comprising some of the most important and elusive coins within the realm of Chinese numismatics. Prices achieved by the firm in this much-anticipated sale – the starting point for more than a week of Chinese and mostly Asian-related coinage and paper money – indicate that the market is still rather robust and attracts intense attention, as a staggering 28 lots realized prices surpassing the six-figure mark.

Leading the way was the fabled “Reversed Dragon” Silver Dollar Pattern from 1911, graded PCGS SPECIMEN-65, that sold for $1,380,000 USD.



Other impressive totals included a trio of Shantung Gold Patterns from 1926. The two 20 Dollars examples realized $504,000 and $336,000, while the 10 Dollars brought $432,000.



A Yuan Shih-kai “Tall Hat” Silver Dollar Pattern realized $240,000, as did the Japanese and English versions of the fabled Sun Yat-sen Silver Dollar Patterns from 1929.



Other iconic Dollar types, such as the Kweichow “Bamboo”, Szechuan-Shensi Soviet “Hammer & Sickle”, and Kweichow “Auto” crossed the block, with the first two each selling for $204,000 and the last bringing $168,000.

By the end of this special session, the total prices realized eclipsed $11.5 million, serving as a fortuitous prelude for the firm’s numerous sessions to follow.

* * *

Stack’s Bowers is now looking ahead to upcoming 2023 Showcase Auctions, including the August 2023 Global Showcase Auction (as an official Auctioneer Partner of the ANA World’s Fair of Money) and the October 2023 Hong Kong Auction. Consignments are also sought for the firm’s ongoing series of Collectors Choice Online (CCO) events. For more information or to consign your coins to a future sale, email [email protected] or call (800) 458-4646.

中国, 中國, 香港, 香港拍卖, 香港拍賣