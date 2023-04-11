By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The spring Hong Kong sale from Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now available for viewing and bidding, and we are excited to be offering many rarities in this sale. Of note is the Chinese Private Issue section, where an impressive number of these notes can be found. From the Provincial Bank section, we are pleased to offer lot 30330, a P-S2135 1899 $1 graded Very Fine 30 by PMG.

No. 159. This large format Hupeh Government Mint note displays prominent facing dragons at left and right with a pearl of wisdom between. Dragons holding contemporary silver dollars with large orange guilloché are seen at lower center. A bright back design features printing in orange at the borders and black text at center. We have not offered this rare catalog number to our bidders since our April 2014 Hong Kong sale.

