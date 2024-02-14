Guilloché – The Intricate Web Pattern on Paper Money

(n.)

Guilloché (pronounced “GEE-uh-shay” with a hard g) is a word borrowed from the fields of jewelry and metalworking that is frequently encountered when dealing with U.S. paper money. It can mean of the following:

) An engraving and printing term for a delicate, precise, and intricate weblike pattern. One example is the line work found around the design of any United States Federal Reserve Note. ) An engraving and printing technique for creating a delicate, very precise and intricate pattern on the surface of an object.

Engravers and printers originally utilized guilloché as an anti-counterfeiting technique on a variety of printed media, and the practice naturally carried over into currency design.

