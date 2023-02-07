Stack's Bowers Offers Cabinet of James Allaire Millholland

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is very proud to present the numismatic cabinet of James Allaire Millholland, bringing us back in time for a rare glimpse at old-school collecting, when coins were acquired in many instances one at a time and placed in custom-built wood trays and cabinets. This extraordinary level of numismatic nostalgia is quite special in this day and age. We expect there to be great excitement when the approximately 550 coins in the collection cross the auction block in our March 21-24, 2023 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo, providing collectors the opportunity to acquire a piece of this numismatic time capsule.

It is unheard of to come across a private collection that has remained untouched and intact for over a century. This holding takes the slang numismatic term “fresh” to an entirely different level. A truly wonderful aspect of the collection is the cabinet in which it was stored. All of us here at Stack’s Bowers Galleries were stunned when we opened the custom cabinet and began to carefully examine each tray of coins, finding row upon row of gorgeously toned Gems. The collection is a product of its time, with a focus on dates and major varieties, with mintmarks being of no consequence.

It begins with the circulation strike issues of the 1790s, with Proofs coming to the fore starting with coins of the 1860s. Many of the high-grade coins and especially the Proofs are toned in a lovely manner, having spent over a century acquiring their coloration in his wooden cabinet. This amazing collection is available for previewing at StacksBowers.com.

For further information contact Andrew Bowers ([email protected]) or Vicken Yegparian ([email protected]).

Selected Highlights of the Millholland Collection

1856 Flying Eagle Cent.

Proof-63 (PCGS). CAC.

1891 Liberty Seated Dime.

Proof-67 (PCGS). CAC.

1877 Twenty-Cent Piece.

Proof-66 (PCGS).

1818/5 Capped Bust Quarter.

MS-65+ (PCGS) CAC.

1863 Liberty Seated Quarter.

MS-66 (PCGS). CAC.

1885 Liberty Seated Half Dollar.

Proof-67 (PCGS). CAC.

1865 Liberty Seated Silver Dollar.

Proof-66+ (PCGS). CAC.

1867 Liberty Seated Silver Dollar.

Proof-65+ Cameo (PCGS). CAC.

1878 Morgan Silver Dollar.

7TF Reverse of 1878. Proof-64+ (PCGS). CAC.

1891 Morgan Silver Dollar.

Proof-67 (PCGS).

1873 Trade Dollar.

Proof-65 Cameo (PCGS).

1881 Trade Dollar.

Proof-66 (PCGS). CAC.

The Official Auction of the 2023

Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring Expo

March 21-24, 2023

Expo Lot Viewing

March 14-17, 2023 • Baltimore, Maryland