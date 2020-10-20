By Brad Ciociola – Currency Specialist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering a remarkable Fr.964 1914 Federal Reserve Note $20/$10 Double Denomination Error in their November 2020 United States Currency auction (lot 7169).

This example is the A position note of a cut sheet of four 1914 Burke-McAdoo signed FRNs from the Boston district seen with a $20 face impression and $10 back. The four notes can be traced back to the fabled collection of Albert A. Grinnell and were offered as lot 4831 of Barney Bluestone’s June 1946 sale where they realized an incredible $3,550! By comparison, Grinnell’s Fr.379b 1890 $1,000 Grand Watermelon sold for $1,230 in November 1944.

All four examples are recorded as About Uncirculated, a fact confirmed by PMG’s assigned grade. This example displays four boardwalk margins on both the face and back. The paper is bright, creamy white in color, and displays only light handling. The plate impressions are darkly inked and vividly detailed while the deep blue overprint is boldly presented on the face.

It has been more than 15 years since this note was offered publicly. We are certain collectors will be thrilled at the chance to secure this incredible large size currency error when it crosses the auction block on November 12, 2020.

To view all the United States coins, medals, tokens, and paper money offered in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2020 auction visit StacksBowers.com. For more information call 800-458-4646 or email info@stacksbowers.com.

Available for Purchase

An Original Half Pack of 1934A $500 Federal Reserve Notes

Offered at: $149,500 USD

Stack’s Bowers last had the privilege of offering this original half pack of (50) sequential 1934A $500 Federal Reserve Notes from the New York district in the Holecek Family Foundation collection in 2015.

This half pack contains the original bank strap from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, dated March 7, 1969. Each note is individually holdered by PMG and grades are as follows: (1) 55 Net, Minor Foreign Substance; (2) 58’s; (15) 58 EPQ’s; (2) 63’s; (4) 63 EPQ’s; (17) 64’s’ (7) 64 EPQ’s; (2) 65 EPQ’s. The cause for the AU graded notes is from corner folds that are into the design.

Otherwise, logically speaking, these notes have never been through circulation. Truly a remarkable item and the only half pack we have ever handled.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, please contact Brian Kendrella at BKendrella@StacksBowers.com or 800.458.4646.

