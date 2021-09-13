$51+ Million August Sales for GreatCollections Sets New Company Record

1893-S Morgan Dollar Realizes $2,086,075 Setting All-Time Record for Series

August officially ended as the best month in GreatCollections’ 10-year history, with total sales over $51 million USD. $16 million of that was through the five weekly auctions, while $35 million were coins sold to private clients at a fixed price.

It was widely reported that GreatCollections purchased three of the all-time numismatic greats for a combined $21.5 million – the 1794 Silver Dollar, the 1804 Silver Dollar, and the 1861 Paquet Gold Double Eagle. These three coins now hold records in the top seven all-time auction realizations for rare coins, and it was our privilege to be the winning bidder for our clients.

In our auctions on August 29, we sold the undisputed finest 1893-S Morgan Dollar, which realized $2,086,875 with over 300 members tracking and 20,000 page views. It set the all-time record for the most popular coin series worldwide and is currently the highest-priced coin GreatCollections has auctioned.

We also auctioned some of the finest treasures to be discovered at the bottom of the ocean in the shipwreck of the SS Central America. The 1857-S Three-Dollar Gold brought $367,875, graded PCGS MS-67 CAC – the finest by two grades and the only Mint State example to be CAC-approved. No less than four of our Top Ten realizations are from the famous shipwreck.

Here are the Top Ten Coin Auction Realizations at GreatCollections during August 2021:

This was part of the $2-million dollar Basket PA Collection sold by GreatCollections. The No Stars 1796 Quarter Eagle is an extremely rare one-year type coin, and is always sought after when they appear on the market.

Sold for $143,719 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (18 Bids)

This 1857-S Gold Half Eagle was recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck and is the finest graded at either PCGS or NGC.

Sold for $146,251 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (56 Bids)

Another coin from the Basket PA Collection, this Stars version is actually rarer than the No Stars issue, yet is sometimes overlooked.

Sold for $156,938 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (15 Bids)

This Type Two Gold Dollar is the single finest known, and recovered from the SS Central America shipwreck.

Sold for $162,563 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (65 Bids)

Another SS Central America shipwreck highlight, this is the finest 1857-S Gold Eagle known.

Sold for $165,938 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (59 Bids)

This key-date 1895-O Morgan Dollar ranks among the finest few known.

Sold for $275,625 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (74 Bids)

Perhaps the most important coin to be discovered in the SS Central America shipwreck, this 1857-S Three-Dollar Gold Piece is the finest graded by two full points, and the only Mint State example with CAC approval.

Sold for $367,875 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (61 Bids)

Earlier this year, GreatCollections sold a very low-grade Fair-2 example of this classic issue for over $100,000. At the other end of the condition spectrum, this MS-64 example sold for $388,250 after 61 bids were received.

Sold for $388,250 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (61 Bids)

56 bids were received for this unique territorial piece originally from the famed Carter collection. While this has the unique die pairing, setting that aside, only four Large Head examples are known in all grades, one of which is permanently entombed in the Smithsonian collection.

Sold for $568,125 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (56 Bids)

This set the all-time record for a Morgan Dollar, realizing over $2 million after spirited bidding. The coin is out of this world, the finest 1893-S by two full grade points, and has a pedigree going back to when it left the San Francisco Mint in the 1890s.

Sold for $2,086,875 (incl Buyer’s Fee) (127 Bids)

