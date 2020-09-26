E-Auction 65 – Vol. VII of Ancient coins from Tauler & Fau features 601 lots and closes on Tuesday, October 6 beginning at 04:00 pm (CEST). This sale features Greek coins; Celtiberian coins; Roman Republican, Imperatorial, and Imperial coins; Byzantine coins; Visigothic coins; and Large Lots.

Several videos are posted for select lots at www.tauleryfau.com.

Some Highlights from Auction 65

Lot 1426: Antoninus Pius. Aureus. 155-156 CE. Rome. (Ric-256b). (Ch-996). (Cal-1674). Obv.: ANTONINVS AVG PIVS P P IMP II. Unadorned bust to the right. Rev.: TR POT XIX COS IIII. The emperor standing to the left, robed and with a globe. Au. 7.26 g. Beautiful color. XF. Starting Price: 2.000 euros

Lot 1376: Augustus. Denarius. 21-20 CE. Samos. (Ffc-19). (Ric-475). (Ch-28). Obv.: CAESAR. Unadorned bust to right. Rev.: AVGVSTVS. Bull standing right. Ag. 3.60 g. Planchet crack. Rare. Choice VF.

Lot 1064: Thrace. Thasos. Tetradrachm. 148 BCE. (Gc-1759). (Cy-1530). Obv.: Head of Dionysus with ivy crown on right. Rev.: Hercules standing to the left, with club and lion skin, around legend. Ag. 16.81 g. Tone. Almost XF.

Lot 1327: Procilius. L. Procilius f. Denarius. 80 BCE. South of Italy. (Ffc-1082). (Craw-379/2). (Cal-1225). Obv.: Head of Juno Sospita right, wearing goat’s skin, S.C. behind. Rev.: Juno Sospita as last, but in biga right, serpent below horses, L. PROCILI. F. in exergue. Ag. 4,08 g. Bluish patina. Almost XF.

Lot 1013: Caria. Rhodes. Hemidrachm. 205-190 BCE. (Cy-2816 variante). Obv.: Helios head from the front, slightly turned to the right. Rev.: Rosa, right mace, above and below legend. Ag. 2,75 g. XF.

