Ancient Roman Rarity, 1 of 2 Known, Headed to Heritage Auction

A medallion from one of the best and most important collections of ancient coins ever sold through Heritage Auctions could bring $200,000 USD or more when it crosses the block November 2 at Heritage Auctions’ World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction.

The Maxentius (AD 307-312). AV quaternio or medallion of 4-aurei (33mm, 21.12 gm, 1h). NGC MS 5/5 – 2/5, Fine Style, smoothing is exceptionally rare – the offered example is one of just two known – and comes from the Paramount Collection, one of the top troves ever sold.

“This is an extraordinary coin from an exceptionally significant collection,” says Cris Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of International Numismatics at Heritage Auctions. “The market for elite international and ancient coins remains strong, and this magnificent specimen is a prime example.”

The exceptional medallion was issued as a commemorative during the restoration of the Temple of Urbis Veneris, erected by Hadrian in AD 135 and damaged by fire in 307 AD.

Also offered is the finest certified example of a British India William IV gold Proof Restrike 2 Mohurs 1835.-(c) PR67 Cameo PCGS (estimate: $100,000-120,000). Among all half, single, and double Mohur Restrikes currently submitted to NGC and PCGS, only two others grace the lofty PR67 designation, including a single other 1835 2 Mohurs notably lacking the “Cameo” designation bestowed upon this offering, making this an absolute prize among British India collectors.

A Vitellius (16 April-22 December AD 69). AV aureus (19mm, 7.41 gm, 7h). NGC Choice XF 5/5 – 3/5, edge marks (estimate: $70,000-100,000) is a popular dynastic issue showing the emperor on the obverse and his father on the reverse.

A technically flawless kilo issue of an Elizabeth II gold Proof “Gothic Crown Quartered Arms” 1000 Pounds (Kilo) 2021 PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC (estimate: $60,000-80,000) is a beautiful rarity from a limited-edition presentation mintage of just 20 examples from the Great Engravers Series, highlighting the masterworks of William Wyon exclusively and one of only a handful in the kilo size to come to market over the last year.

An exceptionally rare Octavian, as Consul (ca. 43 BC), with Julius Caesar, as Dictator Perpetuo and Pontifex Maximus. AV aureus (18mm, 7.89 gm, 3h). NGC Choice Fine 4/5 – 2/5, scratches, edge marks (estimate: $50,000-75,000) offers one of the very few near-contemporary portraits of Julius Caesar in gold. The elusiveness of gold Caesar portraits often is the last hurdle to those collectors of the Roman series who seek a portrait set of the first 12 Caesars in gold aurei. Silver and bronze examples are more plentiful, but it is believed fewer than 50 of all types remain in gold. The offered example is from the type struck closest to Caesar’s lifetime, issued by his grand-nephew and adoptive heir, Octavian. This coin likely was struck at a military mint in southern Gaul upon his assumption of the consulship in July 43 BC.

An impressive Claudius II (AD 268-270). AV medallion of 8 aurei (37mm, 39.09 gm, 12h). NGC Choice VF 4/5 – 2/5, Fine Style (estimate: $50,000-75,000) boasts an ornate military bust of this heroic ruler. During the siege of Milan in mid-AD 268, Gallienus was assassinated and Claudius acclaimed emperor in his place by his fellow officers. The Senate approved Claudius’ elevation, but the all-important soldiers proved restive, as Gallienus had treated them well. Claudius was forced to buy them off with a massive bribe of 10 gold aurei apiece. The highest officers likely received payment in the form of gigantic gold medallions of 8 aurei struck at the mint of Milan, like the specimen offered in this auction. These were the largest Roman gold pieces struck to that point, and the reverse made a plea for “harmony in the army” (CONCORDIA EXERCITVS).

Petropolis Collection

The auction also includes 256 lots from this extraordinary collection of seldom-seen Brazilian gold rarities. The Petropolis Collection includes the magnificent specimens from the early days of coin minting until the fall of the empire and the start of the Republican era. The main focus of the collection was to complete the gold series – a tall task when considering how many dates and types have such limited known populations. The lots in this auction represent the second of three parts of the Petropolis Collection, which includes popular rarities from the 6400 series, as well as many coins with impressive grades. It is exceedingly rare to see this many scarce Brazilian pieces offered at the same time, making this auction a priority destination for Brazilian gold collectors.

Highlights from the collection include, but are not limited to:

More information about all lots in this auction can be found at HA.com/3102.

