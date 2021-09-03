Asian Coins Showcased in Autumn Heritage Hong Kong Auction

The Hong Kong Autumn Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions is now open for bidding, exclusively at Coins.HA.com. After a successful Showcase auction in April, we are once again offering a new selection of mostly East Asian coins in order to properly serve this hot numismatic market. Bidders can bid on more than 150 lots of Chinese coins, with additional material available from Hong Kong and elsewhere.

One fascinating lot in this auction is a silver sycee of 50 Taels from the Qing Dynasty, certified XF45 by Gong Bo Grading, and dating from the period 1875-1908. This particular ingot measures 114x65mm and weighs 1842gm. It is stamped in three sections, the top row reading: “Dong Hai Guan” (“Shandong Maritime Customs”), the right column reading: “Guan Xu Nian Yue” (“Kuang-hsü Period”), and the left reading: “Jiang Lu Xie Zhong” (“smith Lu Xiezhong”). There is an additional round stamp in the center, which we have been unable to read.

This is a particularly challenging 50 Tael-type; just the third such example of the type we have offered, and the first of this sub-class. Though showing scattered contact across the face, the sides and edges appear highly original, free of any serious bumps, knocks, or bending, while the whole of the piece is deeply patinated to a deep battleship gray. We would note that this same smith is also known to have operated during the early Republic, perhaps suggesting that this ingot was produced towards the end of Kuang-hsü’s reign.

A few additional highlights from this auction include:

Bid in this auction of Asian coins through September 26 at Coins.HA.com. The live session is scheduled to begin that evening at 8 PM CT.

