Bitcoin and Crypto Anniversary Session Offered by Stack’s Bowers

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to present the Cryptocurrency Anniversary Session of their Winter 2022 Showcase Auction, the Official Auction of the Whitman 2022 Baltimore Expo.

With live bidding taking place on Friday, November 4, this special stand-alone session marks the one-year anniversary of the firm’s first-ever offering of physical cryptocurrency in November 2021. In that sale, they sold a silver 2013 Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin for $33,600 USD, representing a nearly 500% premium above the face value at the time. Since then, Stack’s Bowers Galleries has sold 85 cryptocurrency coins totaling over $1.6 million in prices realized and setting numerous records for the premiums achieved.

This special Cryptocurrency Anniversary Session presents an unprecedented offering of 101 coins spanning the Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies. This remarkable selection showcases all of the most popular series including Casascius, Lealana, BTCC, MoonBits, Satori, Crypto Imperator, Denarium, Titan Mint, and many others. Sixty-nine coins are loaded and funded with cryptocurrency while 32 lots feature non-loaded coins including redeemed, unfunded, and crypto-themed items. This incredibly diverse offering will appeal to advanced specialists as well as collectors who are looking to dip their toes into this category for the first time.

The brass Casascius coins are highlighted by a magnificent MS-68 (PCGS) 2012 1 BTC that ranks as the sole finest graded by PCGS. Also presented are several of the historic 2011 “CASACIUS ERROR” 1 BTC including an exceptional MS-67 (PCGS) example.

Highlights among the silver issues include a 2013 0.5 BTC graded Proof-67 Deep Cameo (PCGS), an incredible 2013 “Gold Rim” 1 BTC graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo (PCGS), and a rare gold-hologram 2013 Lealana 0.25 BTC graded Proof-68 Deep Cameo (PCGS) among many others. We are also proud to present an exciting assortment of BTCC “poker chips” ranging from the popular 1K Bits through the stunning 500K Bits struck in titanium.

Among the many rarities in the Non-Loaded category are a Redeemed 2013 Lealana “Gold B” 1 BTC in silver, a Redeemed 2013 Lealana 0.1 BTC in brass, an ever-popular Unfunded 2012 Casascius “Bitnickel” 5 BTC, a 2015 Anarcoins “Goxxed” Medal in a gold-plated finish, a 2017 Frankie Series “Silver Sun” token in silver, and a Redeemed 2013 Lealana 25 Litecoin in silver offered as part of the Burrows Collection.

Winning bidders may pay their invoice via BitPay for a 1% fee after authorization by Stack’s Bowers Galleries prior to the sale and additional terms and conditions may apply. For questions on this historic anniversary offering or to consign your bitcoins and physical cryptocurrency to a future auction, please contact specialist James McCartney at [email protected] or call (212) 582-2580 ext. 5455. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now accepting crypto consignment to their March 2023 Showcase Auction through December 16.

