In addition to performing well in public internet sales, CAC-approved certified coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Newport Beach, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada during the month of December. Here are over a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1914 Buffalo Nickel in PR-68

On December 3, 2020, Legend Rare Coin Auctions sold a CAC-approved Proof-68 1914 Buffalo nickel for $27,025 USD. On July 16, 2020, also in Las Vegas, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-68 1914 nickel without a CAC sticker for $14,100. On March 26, 2020, Legend auctioned a different PCGS-certified Proof-68 1914 nickel without a CAC sticker for $17,625. The CAC-approved coin brought more than a 50% premium above each of the two non-CAC Proof-68 1914 nickels that were sold by the same auction firm during 2020.

2. 1837 Half Dollar in MS-64

On December 3, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1837 half dollar for $7,931.25. In February 2020, at the Long Beach Expo, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1837 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,600. Back in October 2017, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1837 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,519.

3. 1941-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On December 3, in Las Vegas, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1941-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $3,642.50. On December 6, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1941-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $777.38. On September 1, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1941-S Walker, without a CAC sticker, for $588. On August 12, Heritage sold another PCGS-graded MS-66 1941-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $630.

4. 1893 Morgan Dollar in MS-63

On December 3, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1893 Morgan silver dollar for $2,232.50. On December 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-63 1893 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $1,500. On December 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-63 1893 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

5. 1802/1 Overdate $2.5 Quarter Eagle in AU-58

On December 3, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1802/1 overdate $2.5 gold coin for $31,275. On February 20, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1802/1 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $20,400.

6. 1874 Three Dollar Gold in MS-62

On December 6, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-62 1874 Three Dollar Gold piece for $2,368.12. In June 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-62 1874 Three Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $1,920. In May, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-62 1874 Three Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $1,740.

7. 1910-D $5 Half Eagle in MS-64

On December 13, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1910-D $5 gold coin for $8,157.38. On August 6, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1910-D $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,520.

8. 1793 Wreath Cent in AU-58

On December 17, in Newport Beach, California, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU-58 1793 Wreath cent for $40,800. In April, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1793 Wreath cent without a CAC sticker for $33,600. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

9. 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent Piece in MS-65 RB

On December 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent piece with a ‘Red & Brown’ (RB) designation for $5,280. On April 23, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified MS-65RB 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent piece without a CAC sticker for $2,640 – half as much as the price realized for the CAC piece! This $2,640 price realized for this non-CAC certified coin was not an outlier. On January 26, 2020, GreatCollections sold a different non-CAC, PCGS-certified MS-65RB 1864 ‘Small Motto’ Two Cent piece for a similar price, $2,657.25.

10. 1862 Three Cent Silver in MS-66

On December 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1862 Three Cent Silver for $1,920. On December 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1862 Three Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $930. On December 8, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1862 Three Cent Silver without a CAC sticker for $1,170. The $1,920 result on Dec. 17 for the just-mentioned CAC-approved coin was not a fluke. On August 7, Stack’s Bowers auctioned another CAC approved MS-66 grade 1862 Three Cent Silver, which realized $1,980.

11. 1900 Liberty Head Nickel in MS-66

On December 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1900 Liberty Head nickel for $1,320. On December 8, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1900 Liberty Head nickel without a CAC sticker for $500.40. On November 24, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1900 Liberty Head nickel without a CAC sticker for $552. On November 15, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1900 nickel without a CAC sticker for $650.

12. 1838 Half Dollar in MS-65

On December 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 1838 half dollar for $31,200. On September 18, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ 1838 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $14,400.

13. 1795 Flowing Hair ‘Two Leaves Reverse’ Silver Dollar in MS-65

On December 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1795 Flowing Hair ‘Two Leaves Reverse’ silver dollar for $576,000.

There are or were two other PCGS-graded MS-65 1795 Flowing Hair ‘Two Leaves Reverse’ silver dollars, neither of which has a CAC sticker. They both were in the Pogue Family Collection. On September 20, 2015, Stack’s Bowers auctioned both of these non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-65 1795 Flowing Hair ‘Two Leaves Reverse’ silver dollars for $258,500 and $282,000, respectively. Market levels for most rare silver coins were higher in 2015 than they were during 2020. The CAC-approved PCGS-graded MS-65 coin realized dramatically more than the two non-CAC PCGS MS-65 certified coins of the same type, date, and major variety.