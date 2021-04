Certified Coin Marketplace - CAC-Approved Coins Bring Premiums in March 2021

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of March, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in a live auction in Las Vegas. Here are a dozen examples selected from a large number of results, of which any could have been listed.

1. 1897 Barber Dime in MS-66

On March 7, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1897 dime for $857.22 USD. On March 10, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1897 dime without a CAC sticker for $690.

2. 1896 Barber Quarter in Proof-66

On March 7, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1896 quarter for $1,659.38. On February 3, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1896 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,260.

3. 1936-D Winged Liberty (Mercury) Dime in MS-67 FB

On March 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936-D dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $835.88. On December 16, 2020, Heritage Auctions sold a PCGS-certified MS-67FB dime without a CAC sticker for $660.

4. 1824/2 Overdate Quarter in VG-10

On March 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved VG-10 grade 1824/2 overdate quarter for $1,525.50. On Feb. 10, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VG-10 1824/2 overdate quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,020.

5. 1793 Half Cent in AU-53

On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-53 grade 1793 half cent for $43,200. Certified AU-53 grade 1793 half cents are not auctioned often. In February 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-53 1793 half cent without a CAC sticker for $33,600. In August 2019, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 grade 1793 half cent without a CAC sticker for $28,800.

6. 1821 Half Dollar in MS-64

On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-64 1821 half dollar for $10,800. In June 2019, Legend Rare Coin auctioned a PCGS-graded 1821 half without a CAC sticker for $4,347.50.

7. 1889-CC Morgan Dollar in MS-63

On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar for $50,400. In September 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-63 1889-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $28,800. In June 2020, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-63 1889-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $25,200, precisely half as much as the price realized for the just-cited CAC-approved 1889-CC silver dollar.

8. 1850-D $1 Gold Coin in MS-62

On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1850-D One Dollar Gold piece for $36,000. In February 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-62+ 1850-D One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $12,600, barely more than one-third as much. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

9. 1895-O Morgan Dollar in AU-58

On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1895-O Morgan silver dollar for $6,600. In November 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1895-O dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,840. In September 2020, the Goldbergs auctioned a different PCGS-graded AU-58 1895-O dollar without a CAC sticker for this same price, $3,840.

10. 1927-D Peace Dollar in MS-65

On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1927-D Peace silver dollar for $6,600. In January 22, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,280. On November 12, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,320. That coin was from the Larry H. Miller Collection.

11. 1888 $3 Gold Coin in MS-65

On March 26, Stack’s-Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1888 Three Dollar Gold piece for $16,800. In February 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 1888 three without a CAC sticker for $6,666. in January 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1888 Three Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $13,220.40, significantly less than the price realized for the just mentioned CAC approved MS-65 grade coin.

12. 1915 $10 Eagle in MS-65

On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1915 $10 gold coin for $13,200. In April 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-65 1915 $10 without a CAC sticker for $4,800. In May 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65+ $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $7,200.