In addition to performing well in public internet sales, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Newport Beach, California; Dallas, Texas; and Saint Charles, Missouri, during the month of November. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1930 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-66 FH

On November 6, Scotsman of St. Louis auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 1930 quarter, with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation, for $1,652 USD. On June 9, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-66FH 1930 quarter without a CAC sticker for $630.

2. 1882 Morgan Dollar in MS-66

On November 6, Scotsman of St. Louis auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1882 Morgan silver dollar for $1,357. On October 21, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-66 1882 dollar without a CAC sticker for $870. On August 2, 2020, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a different PCGS-graded MS-66 1882 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $1,000.

3. 1921 Buffalo Nickel in MS-67

On November 12, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1921 Buffalo nickel for $10,200.

On May 17, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1921 Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $3,100. In April, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-67+ 1921 nickel that was CAC-approved at the MS-67 level for $3,840. In March, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS-67 1921 Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $2,400. In February 2020, Heritage sold another PCGS-graded MS-67 1921 nickel, without a CAC sticker, also for $2,400.

While the prices realized for CAC-approved MS-67 1921 nickels tend to vary, they were all well above corresponding prices realized for non-CAC-certified MS-67 1921 nickels.

4. 1921-D Mercury Dime in MS-66 FB

On November 12, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-66 1921-D Mercury dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $12,000. On December 12, 2019, Legend Rare Coin Auctions sold a PCGS-certified MS-66FB 1921-D dime without a CAC sticker for $7,931.25.

5. 1919-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS-66

On November 12, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1919-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $66,000. On January 10, 2019, when market levels were higher, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1919-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $26,400.

6. 1934-S Peace Dollar in MS-66

On November 12, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1934-S Peace silver dollar for $42,000. On August 6, 2020, Stack’s-Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1934-S without a CAC sticker for $24,000.

7. 1892 Barber Dime in MS-65

On November 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 1892 dime for $462.38. On October 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1892 dime without a CAC sticker for $252.

8. 1929 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-66 FH

On November 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1929 Standing Liberty quarter with a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation for $1,722.38. On July 5, 2020, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified MS-66FH 1929 Standing Liberty quarter without a CAC sticker for $790.54, less than half as much. On November 26, 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified MS-66FH 1929 Standing Liberty quarter without a CAC sticker for $720.

9. 1861 Seated Liberty Quarter in PR-66

On November 19, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-66 1861 quarter for $12,000. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1861 quarter without a CAC sticker for $3,600, less than one-third as much.

10. 1925 Peace Dollar in MS-67

On November 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1925 Peace silver dollar with a CAC sticker for $6,000. In September, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1925 Peace silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,360. Earlier in 2020, Heritage has sold at least five PCGS-graded MS-67 1925 silver dollars without CAC approval for prices ranging from $1,620 to $3,960.

During August 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 1925 Peace dollar for $8,400 and Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 1925 Peace Dollar for $5,160. So far in 2020, CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1925 dollars have tended to realize from $5,000 to $8,400 while non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-67 1925 dollars have sold for amounts between $1,500 and $4,000.

11. 1905-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS-64

On November 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1905-S $20 gold coin for $10,800. On August 3, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-64 1905-S $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,840.

12. 1935-D Mercury Dime in MS-65 FB

On November 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 1935-D dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation, for $343.12. On September 15, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS-65FB 1935-D dime without a CAC sticker for $288.