During October, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in Las Vegas and Dallas in addition to public internet sales. Here are 10 examples, selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1868 Quarter in PR-65

On October 4, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-65 1868 quarter for $2,255.62 USD. On October 18, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1868 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

2. 1906 Quarter Eagle in MS-67

On October 4, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1906 $2.5 gold coin for $3,628.12. On August 7, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1906 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,160.

3. 1837 ‘Large Date’ Liberty Seated Half Dime in MS-63

On October 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-63 1837 ‘Large Date’ Liberty Seated half dime for $1,821.25. Earlier this year, Heritage sold two non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-63 1837 ‘Large Date’ Liberty Seated half dimes for $810 on March 17 and for $745.20 on February 4. The CAC-approved coin thus realized more than twice as much.

4. 1885 Dime in MS-67

On October 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1885 dime for $2,937.50. On April 26, 2020, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1885 dime without a CAC sticker for $1,440.

5. 1854 ‘Type Two’ One Dollar Gold Coin in MS-66

On October 8, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1854 ‘Type Two’ One Dollar Gold piece for $64,625. On January 9, 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1854 ‘Type Two’ One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker for $36,000.

6. 1915 $10 Gold Eagle in MS-64

On October 11, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1915 $10 gold coin for $3,513.38. On September 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1915 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,640.

7. 1937 Quarter in PR-68

On October 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-68 1937 quarter for $15,000. Another PCGS-certified Proof-68 1937 quarter has not been publicly sold in 2020. On December 29, 2019, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified Proof-68 1937 quarter without a CAC sticker for $5,465.25. On November 17, 2019, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS-certified Proof-68 1937 quarter without a CAC sticker for $6,197.62.

8. 1936 Half Dollar in PR-67

On October 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-67 1936 half dollar for $18,000. On August 27, Legend auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-67 1936 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $9,400.

9. 1910-S $20 Double Eagle in MS-65

On October 15, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved MS-65 grade 1910-S $20 gold coin for $12,000. On August 3, Heritage auctioned three non-CAC, PCGS-certified coins (MS-65 1910-S $20 double eagles) in successive lots for $5,040, $8,400, and $4,920, respectively. None of these three had a CAC sticker and not one realized a price that is close to the $12,000 result for the just-mentioned CAC-approved MS-65 1910-S.

Market values for MS-65 1910-S double eagle certified coins were not higher in October than they were in August.

10. 1937 Half Dollar in PR-68

On October 16, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-68 1937 half dollar for $60,000 – yes, sixty thousand! Heritage auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof-68 half dollar, without a CAC sticker for $5,040 on April 23, 2020, and for $6,600 on February 20, 2020. On August 15, 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-certified Proof-68 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $10,800.

