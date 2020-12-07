Choice 1909-O Indian $5 Featured in Stack's Bowers December Showcase Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The eagerly sought 1909-O half eagle is the only Indian Head or Saint-Gaudens gold coin attributed to this Southern coinage facility. With just 34,200 pieces produced, the 1909-O Indian is also the lowest mintage circulation strike of its type and survivors are in strong demand at every grade level. Most 1909-O half eagles are heavily circulated and typically grade no finer than AU-50. Many also exhibit surface problems including cleaning and damage.

We are delighted to feature an exceptional AU-55 (PCGS) 1909-O $5 with CAC approval in lot 2392 of our December 2020 Showcase Auction. This handsome and fully original example exhibits warm honey-orange patina to both sides. Plenty of satiny luster remains, and the devices are sharply defined overall on this desirable Choice About Uncirculated example. The O mintmark is bold and fully rounded, delivering truly superior sharpness for this issue.

