The November 2021 Official Auction of the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo will feature notes from the “Gnat” Laguna Coast Registry and Rarity Collection. As many small size specialists are aware, this collection includes the best group of San Francisco District small size notes ever formed. In addition to the many unique and rare San Francisco notes that comprise this collection, it also offers an unprecedented number of Top Pop notes. PMG bestowed its coveted Best US Set 2020 award for the San Francisco $5 Feds in this collection.

While this collection has a focus on the San Francisco District, it is far more comprehensive in scope. Rare stars and nearly 200 Top Pop notes from all 12 Fed Districts – spanning Series 1928 to 2013 – are represented in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. In fact, PMG has also rated this collection the Number 1 Set in many small size categories, including the highly competitive $5 Federal Reserve Series Set.

Gnat has also assembled the finest collection of Federal Reserve late finished backs (629, 637, and 204) ever to appear at auction as well as an astounding collection of rare Mule and Non-Mule small size FRNs.

Collectors of Hawaii Emergency issues will also find Top Pop notes, and what is undoubtedly the finest comprehensive set of $20 Hawaii notes ever formed. Diligently assembled over more than 25 years, many of the notes in this collection have never appeared publicly, presenting an important opportunity to acquire many true small size rarities.

The Laguna Coast Collection Part 1 will be featured in our November Auction, while the rest of the collection will be sold over three of our upcoming monthly Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auctions, those to be held in December 2021, January 2022 and February 2022. Be sure to mark your calendars, as many of these notes have not traded hands publicly, and this is an unprecedented opportunity to add these treasures to your collection.

One such rarity we are proud to offer is this Fr. 1954-F 1928D $5 Federal Reserve Note from the Atlanta district graded Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ by PMG. The 1928D is the key regular issue $5 Federal Reserve Notes, and this is among the finest known. PMG has only graded three examples as Uncirculated, and this is the second finest of those at the time of this blog. The bright white paper is offset by dark inks and bold lime green seal and serials. Only a slightly narrow right margin holds this beauty back from a full Gem grade. PMG Pop 1/1 Finer.

