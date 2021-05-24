The Donald G. Partrick Civil War Token collection is a remarkable assemblage that was formed over a period of 50 years. This offering is marked by high-grade pieces, extremely rare varieties, and off-metal examples. More than 1,200 lots are open for bidding in the Heritage Auctions month-long Special Internet Sale at Coins.HA.com. The auction will conclude with a pair of live sessions scheduled for May 29 and 30.

One of the most extensive offerings ever of silver Civil War tokens includes nearly 100 pieces, many of which are struck over Seated Liberty or even Capped Bust dimes. Similarly, a large number of copper-nickel Civil War tokens are struck over Indian cents, and, in at least one instance, over a Flying Eagle cent. This collection features brass, white metal, and German silver tokens in addition to the extensive grouping of copper tokens that includes many certified as Red and Brown or even Red.

This collection includes Patriotic Civil War tokens and Civil War Store Cards from many different states, including Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Also on offer is a small selection of Civil War Sutler tokens.

A few of the highlights of this auction include:




