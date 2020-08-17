CoinWeek Streaming News is brought to you by NGC. For information about NGC’s current grading specials and services, as well as to look up certs, pricing information, and current populations, visit www.ngccoin.com.

Charles Morgan breaks down lots from Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers’ August 2020 U.S. coin auctions. These auctions were initially scheduled to be held at the 2020 American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money but were relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent cancellation of the show.

Each landmark sale featured a multitude of important lots and as we learned by breaking down the sale, the prices realized speak to the resiliency of the rare coin market, despite ongoing challenges.

In the video, Charles discusses a number of key lots, including the 1793 NC-3 “Strawberry” cent, that brought $660,000, a superb gem 1895 Morgan dollar Proof that hammered for over $100,000, two unusual classic commemorative silver half dollars, and a beautiful Franklin half dollar Proof with a remarkable Doubled Die Reverse.

