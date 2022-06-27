By Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC ……

The first-ever US and World Paper Money Auction from Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC is coming up this week – and we want you to be a part of it! This sale features 270 lots of rare and collectible banknotes including:

Several iconic US banknote designs: the 1901 $10 “Bison” note ; the 1896 $5, $2, and $1 Educational series silver certificates , and the 1918 $2 “Battleship” note

; the , and the Many beautiful and difficult type notes from countries such as Argentina , Colombia , and Mexico

, , and Mexico The second offering of the Tamarindo Collection of Costa Rican Error Notes

The live online sale begins at 1 PM EDT on July 1 at auction.sedwickcoins.com. Registration is available now at the auction site; don’t wait until the last minute to register – especially if you are a new bidder.

Highlights of the US & World Paper Money Auction

Lot #30: USA, $10 legal tender note, series of 1901, serial E48396566, Speelman-White, “bison” note, PMG AU 50.

Lot #37: USA, $5 silver certificate, series of 1896, serial 26971933, Bruce-Roberts, PMG VF 30.

Lot #91: Panama, Colombia, Banco de Panama, 50 pesos, 18XX (ca. 1869), serial 0044, PCGS VG 8 details, very rare.

Lot #95: San Jose, Costa Rica, Banco Internacional, 10 colones front printer’s model, 30-3-1927, series B, PMG Choice UNC 64, unique.

Lot #99: San Jose, Costa Rica, Banco Internacional, 5 colones front printer’s model, 30-3-1927, series B, PMG Choice UNC 64, unique.

Lot #102: San Jose, Costa Rica, Banco Internacional, 2 colones color trial specimen, no date (1931-36), series B, PMG Choice UNC 64 net.

* * *

Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC

P.O. Box 1964

Winter Park, Florida 32790, USA

Phone: (407) 975-3325

Fax: (407) 975-3327

Whatsapp: 14079753325

www.SedwickCoins.com

[email protected]

Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC / Licensed Florida Auctioneer #AU3635, AB2592 (since 2007)

Se habla Español