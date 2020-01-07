Confederate Currency Auction Highlights by Heritage Auctions ……



Dr. James Randall Shipley, otherwise known as “Randy” to his numerous friends, was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on February 9, 1953, spent most of his life in eastern Tennessee, and died in Kingsport on February 26, 2019.

An avid archaeologist with professional training, Randy collected and researched eastern Tennessee native artifacts for most of his life. He received a doctorate in law and worked as a judge advocate until deciding later in life to pursue a successful career as a paper money dealer.

While as a dealer he was well versed in the collectible value of paper money and he was keenly interested in its history. His knowledge of Confederate currency and other financial instruments was very deep, and consequently, he was a major contributor to the current literature.

Randy discovered a great many endorsements on Confederate Type 39, 40, and 41 Treasury notes. In our January 8-14 FUN Signature Auction of US Currency you will find not only great rarities – some unique – but also many plate notes from the 908-page compendium of military officers, government agents, and places of issue known as Confederate Quartermasters, Commissaries, and Agents published in 2016.

Randy Shipley had an eye for the interesting and rare varieties of Confederate currency, including Treasury notes, Confederate interim deposit receipts known as “IDRs“, and Obsolete notes, especially those of Tennessee. You will find many of his treasures throughout the FUN catalog and in future Heritage auctions.

Highlights from the current FUN auction include:

