Connecticut Coppers of Donald G. Partrick Collection at Heritage Auction

One of the most memorable U.S. Coin auctions of all time may well have been Heritage Auction’s January 2015 presentation of Donald G. Partrick’s extraordinary United States colonials. In that unprecedented sale, 355 lots realized a total of nearly $26 million – a remarkable result yet, incredibly, only a small portion of Mr. Partrick’s holdings.

Now, we are thrilled to present the rest of this amazing collection in a series of specialized auctions, starting with the renowned Partrick 1785-88 Connecticut coppers. Bidding is open now and continues through the live session at 5 PM CT on Sunday, November 1.

These Connecticut coppers were assembled over several decades with the guidance of trusted advisor Jon Hanson. Many of the coins have been unseen at public auction for more than 40 years.

While no one has ever formed a complete set of Connecticut die marriages, the variety count in the Partrick collection eclipses any other known set, with the exception of the ANS Connecticut Copper Collection. It exceeds historic collections such as Bowers, Taylor, Twin Leaf, Perkins, SLT, Ford, and many other fine collections offered over the years.

Representing well over 300 die marriages, the Partrick Collection includes more than one example of many challenging varieties, bringing the collection’s total to 505 lots. While we are aware of a few current collections that are formidable in their own right, those sets are still under construction. Many Partrick coins are sure to find a home within today’s finest collections.

The Donald G. Partrick Collection of Connecticut Coppers includes two varieties believed to be unique by die marriage – the 1787 Draped Bust Left Miller 33.22-II, W-3705, certified VG8 NGC, and the equally famous Draped Bust Left Miller 37.4-RR., W-4120 VF20 NGC. The collection offers a number of R.8 coins, including a pair of Mailed Bust Right varieties: The Large Head M. 2.3-T, W-2485, graded Fine 15 NGC, and the Scholar’s Head M. 3-D.4, W-2515, certified AG3 NGC, as well as a Mailed Bust Left M. 8-a.1, W-2845, graded Fine 12 NGC, and a Draped Bust Left M. 33.36-T.3, W-3905, certified XF40 NGC.

Precious few high-grade Connecticut coppers survive regardless of variety, although the incomparable Partrick Collection includes no less than 20 pieces in Select Uncirculated (MS63) or finer grades. In total, more than 100 Mint State and nearly Mint State coins join many high Condition Census examples throughout the collection, with the following as just a taste:

Bidding is open now and continues at Coins.HA.com until the November 1 auction date. U.S. colonial enthusiasts and Connecticut copper specialists will be watching and bidding in record numbers for the chance to acquire some of the greatest Connecticut coppers known.

