Double Eagle Rarities: Gem 1932 Saint-Gaudens at Stack's Bowers Direct

1932 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle. MS-65+ (PCGS).

A stunning example of this historic rarity toned in sandy-gold hues and a dusting of apricot patina throughout. The fields are incredibly silken and nearly prooflike, framing remarkably bold devices. An old mark is well hidden at Liberty’s knee and the eye appeal is truly superior for this grade level. Just 11 coins have been certified finer by PCGS.

Histroy of the 1932 Double Eagle

The 1932 double eagle was never officially released into circulation, but rather they were stockpiled in Treasury Department vaults immediately after striking. A few found their way into numismatists’ hands when they were exchanged for common-date double eagles through unofficial connections at the United States Mint. The Gold Surrender Order put an end to this source and so the remaining coins sat in the vaults.

In 1937, the Treasury started melting down gold held in their possession into ingots, virtually all of the 1,101,750 double eagles struck at the Philadelphia Mint in 1932 headed off to the melting pots. At most 100 examples remain, all of which are in Mint State. Even so, very few approach the superior preservation offered here.

In addition to its rarity, the 1932 double eagle is always popular as the last collectible year of the Saint-Gaudens series. Only one example of the near-mythic 1933 double eagle is currently legal to own and is unlikely to be sold anytime soon. Here is an opportunity to add one of the finest known examples into the most discriminating cabinet or PCGS Registry Set.

PCGS# 9194. NGC ID: 26GR.

http://www.pcgscoinfacts.com/Coin/Detail/9194

https://www.ngccoin.com/NGCCoinExplorer/CoinDetail.aspxUCID=26GR

PCGS Population: 3; 11 finer.

