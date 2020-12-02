Error Coins Take Spotlight in Heritage Month-Long Auction

Mint errors — the numismatic byproducts of Murphy’s Law — take center stage in Heritage’s latest Month-Long Internet Auction. Bidding is open now, with the concluding Live Session scheduled for 6:00 PM CT on Tuesday, December 15. All bidding will take place through coins.HA.com.

One of the most famous mint errors is the copper 1943 cent, a coin intended to be struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet, but instead struck on the bronze planchet that had been used for cents dated 1942. This auction features a similar error, a 1965 quarter struck on a silver planchet that had been intended for use with a 1964 coin. 1965 quarters, of course, were intended to be made from copper-nickel clad planchets. This piece, graded MS62 by PCGS, is satiny with ivory-white luster and minimal abrasions for the grade. Slight strike softness is seen on the finer details of Washington’s portrait.

Additional highlights of this auction include the following collectible examples of what might go wrong during the minting process:

