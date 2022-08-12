Stack’s Bowers Galleries is delighted to present a selection of freshly-approved CAC coins in our Summer 2022 Global Showcase Auction. Each of these received stickers from CAC after the sale was originally published to our website, so we invite you to take a second look now that they have been recognized for their superior quality. For questions on these newly-stickered CAC coins or to consign your CAC-approved coins to a future sale, please contact us at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.
Highlighted Freshly-Stickered CAC Coins
Lot 4035
1870 Two-Cent Piece.
MS-64 RD (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 4185
1918-S Standing Liberty Quarter.
MS-64 FH (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 7125
1888 Gold Dollar. JD-1. Rarity-4+.
Proof-64 Deep Cameo (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 7262
1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. $5. K-2. Rarity-4. AU-50 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9050
1878-S Morgan Silver Dollar.
MS-65 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9054
1879-S Morgan Silver Dollar.
MS-68 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9173
1896 Morgan Silver Dollar.
MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9218
1926-D Peace Silver Dollar.
MS-66+ (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9221
1935 Peace Silver Dollar.
MS-66+ (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9238
1849 Gold Dollar. Open Wreath, With L.
MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9246
1854 Gold Dollar. Type II.
MS-62+ (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9269
1847-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
Winter-1. AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9275
1853 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9452
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-65 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 9453
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12017
1853 Gold Dollar.
AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12021
1854 Gold Dollar. Type I.
AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12048
1852 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12050
1853 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12051
1854 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12052
1854 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
AU-53 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12054
1861 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.
Type II Reverse. AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12292
1888-S Liberty Head Double Eagle.
MS-62 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12298
1895 Liberty Head Double Eagle.
MS-63 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12302
1895-S Liberty Head Double Eagle.
AU-50 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12325
1903-S Liberty Head Double Eagle.
MS-62 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12342
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12343
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12344
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12346
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.
Lot 12356
1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.
Arabic Numerals. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC.
