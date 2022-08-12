Stack’s Bowers Galleries is delighted to present a selection of freshly-approved CAC coins in our Summer 2022 Global Showcase Auction. Each of these received stickers from CAC after the sale was originally published to our website, so we invite you to take a second look now that they have been recognized for their superior quality. For questions on these newly-stickered CAC coins or to consign your CAC-approved coins to a future sale, please contact us at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.

Highlighted Freshly-Stickered CAC Coins

Lot 4035

1870 Two-Cent Piece.

MS-64 RD (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 4185

1918-S Standing Liberty Quarter.

MS-64 FH (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 7125

1888 Gold Dollar. JD-1. Rarity-4+.

Proof-64 Deep Cameo (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 7262

1860 Clark, Gruber & Co. $5. K-2. Rarity-4. AU-50 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9050

1878-S Morgan Silver Dollar.

MS-65 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9054

1879-S Morgan Silver Dollar.

MS-68 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9173

1896 Morgan Silver Dollar.

MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9218

1926-D Peace Silver Dollar.

MS-66+ (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9221

1935 Peace Silver Dollar.

MS-66+ (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9238

1849 Gold Dollar. Open Wreath, With L.

MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9246

1854 Gold Dollar. Type II.

MS-62+ (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9269

1847-C Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

Winter-1. AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9275

1853 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9452

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-65 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 9453

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12017

1853 Gold Dollar.

AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12021

1854 Gold Dollar. Type I.

AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12048

1852 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12050

1853 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12051

1854 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

AU-55 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12052

1854 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

AU-53 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12054

1861 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle.

Type II Reverse. AU-58 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12292

1888-S Liberty Head Double Eagle.

MS-62 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12298

1895 Liberty Head Double Eagle.

MS-63 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12302

1895-S Liberty Head Double Eagle.

AU-50 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12325

1903-S Liberty Head Double Eagle.

MS-62 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12342

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12343

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12344

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12346

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC.

Lot 12356

1907 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle.

Arabic Numerals. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC.

* * *

