Gem Proof 1849 Dime Offered in Stack's Bowers June 2022 Auction

By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack's Bower Galleries



The 1849 Proof dime is a rarity among Liberty Seated coinage and Proof coins as a whole. The example featured in lot 1249 of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2022 auction is easily one of the rarest and most desirable coins in the sale.

Graded Proof-66 in a PCGS Old Green Holder and with CAC approval, this dime is also an absolute beauty. Both sides display a blend of lavender-gray and olive-charcoal patina. Iridescent undertones of antique gold, cobalt blue, and salmon pink are more vivid and varied on the obverse. The strike is razor-sharp throughout, and the fields offer appreciable reflectivity. Expertly preserved, visually appealing, and undeniably rare, this Gem would serve as a highlight in the finest collection of Proof Liberty Seated coinage.

In the 1840s, the United States Mint produced only a small number of Proof sets each year for official purposes or distribution to the few numismatists active during that decade. Mintages were not recorded, so it is impossible to know exactly how many Proof 1849 dimes were coined. Given the minuscule number of survivors, we believe that no more than 10 specimens were produced in 1849. Thus, it is no surprise that auction appearances for this issue are few and far between, underscoring the significance of this opportunity.

A major rarity, in stunning finest known condition, this is a piece that should attract bids in excess of what past auction records suggest. In June, one advanced U.S. coin enthusiast will walk away with a true treasure. This masterpiece, which was first auctioned in 1943, will draw much attention when it crosses the auction block next month.

For more information about the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2022 auction visit StacksBowers.com. To consign your coins or paper money to one of our Showcase auctions or to our Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auctions call 800-458-4646 or email [email protected].

