GreatCollections to Auction Frosted Freedom $100 Platinum Eagle Trial

Just 12 examples minted as production proofs

A rare production proof accidentally released by the United States Mint 15 years ago was recently discovered by GreatCollections and will be auctioned on Sunday, November 13.

The 2007 $100 one-ounce Platinum Eagle Frosted “FREEDOM” is one of just 12 coins minted by the U.S. Mint before they changed the design to have the word appear in a mirror finish so it is easier to read.

Only one other $100 one-ounce coin is known. It was discovered in 2011, prompting the Mint to confirm up to 12 examples of the $100 one-ounce denomination were minted, along with 21 each of the $50 half-ounce and $25 quarter-ounce denominations in 2007.

During a routine inventory at the U.S. Mint, the “Frosted Freedom” coins were counted with all of the revised versions. After the inventory was complete, staff neglected to remove them from the stock that was eventually shipped to customers.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections said, “This is one of the most important modern patterns or trial pieces from the U.S. Mint, and we are excited to bring to auction.”

In 2014, GreatCollections auctioned the first quarter-ounce $25 with Frosted “FREEDOM” to be graded by PCGS, which set a world record price of $69,300 USD. Only one other of each denomination was discovered in 2011.

Photos of the error were inadvertently distributed in 2007 to news agencies, and one was even published as the regular issue in The Guide Book of U.S. Coins, also widely known as the “Red Book”.

The 2007 $100 one-ounce platinum Frosted “FREEDOM” will be on view at the Baltimore Winter Expo (Table 345, October 27-29, 2022) and at the Irvine, California headquarters of GreatCollections by appointment. To view high-quality images and register to bid, visit www.greatcollections.com or call 1-800-442-6467.

