Heritage Bullion and Modern Coins Auction Set for April 11

Bidding is now open in Heritage’s Showcase Auction of Modern Collectible US Coins and Bullion, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Monday, April 11. This auction focuses primarily on American bullion coinage, along with a small but important selection of modern commemorative coinage.

Well-established as the key to the American Silver Eagle series is the Proof 1995-W Silver Eagle, a coin originally available only to those people who bought the 1995 10th Anniversary Gold Eagle Proof Set directly from the United States Mint. This auction contains three lots that include examples of the 1995-W Silver Eagle:

Some of the other notable offerings in this auction include:

The Fred Avan Collection of Hobo Nickels

The Fred Avan Collection of Hobo Nickels is currently being showcased in its own Heritage standalone auction, with bidding open now and continuing through a live session scheduled to begin at 5 PM CT on Monday, April 11. The coins in this collection are miniature pieces of art, created both by classic hobo artists and modern numismatic artists. Both types of nickels – and a few other coins – are well-represented among the 294 lots in this auction.

Carved nickel collectors will appreciate the fine detail on lot 46011, a classic work by the popular carver known as “Adam Apple“. The prominent Adam’s apple and a thick hat band with a wide bow are defining characteristics of this early artist. This example has a narrow beard and no moustache. The shallow derby-style hat displays a thick, straight brim. Facial features are altered, with a diagnostic weak chin and re-curved nose. The host coin is dated 1913 and features the Type Two reverse.

Some of the other notable offerings in this auction are:

