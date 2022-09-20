On the heels of Heritage Auctions’ most successful Hong Kong showing to date comes their annual fall Hong Kong Autumn World & Ancient Coins Showcase Auction. Bidding for this auction is open now, with a live session scheduled for October 2 at 8 PM CT, exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

This auction features a narrow selection of especially attractive ancient Greek and Roman coins, along with a myriad of classic and modern Chinese rarities. Of particular note are three especially handsome Sun Yat-sen dollars: the famed 1932 “Birds over Junk” in MS64+ and a pair of highly original 1933 dollars in MS65.

Another highly unusual piece offered in this auction is the Republic gold Central Mint Bar of 5 Taels ND (1949-1951) MS62 PCGS, from the Chung King mint. This 70x30mm bar is stamped with the bust of Sun Yat-sen and a depiction of an ancient spade coin (the mark of the Central Mint) on one side, and the weight (155.04 gm), fineness, and serial number CD 27752 on the other side. It is a remarkably fleeting large-size gold bar from this Central Mint series, of enormously greater scarcity than the frequently seen 5 Mace (1/2 Tael bars), thus sure to garner ample bidder attention.

Among the additional highlights of this auction are coins like these:

