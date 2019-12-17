Heritage Hong Kong Coin, Currency Signature Auctions Realize Over $5.5 Million

Szechuan Pattern Set Eclipses $1 Million
Chinese Coin Highlights
A spectacular double pattern set of Szechuan coinage, made by the Ferracute factory in New Jersey, was the unquestioned highlight of Heritage’s December 5-6 auction of world and ancient coins in Hong Kong. Overall, the auction of world and ancient coins realized over $3.8 million USD, with a corresponding auction of world currency adding another $1.7 million. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.
The Ferracute double pattern set is one of a mere three sets confirmed to exist. It was struck sometime in 1896-97 in order to secure a contract to provide modern minting equipment to the province of Szechuan. US Mint Chief Engraver Charles Barber engraved the dies for the coins, which range in denomination from five cents to a dollar. Examples were struck in both silver and brass. This set exhibits outstanding preservation, with all coins having been assigned a grade of at least SP63 by NGC; indeed, fully seven of the 10 are full Gems. This amazing set brought a price of $1,020,000.
A few of the additional highlights of this auction include:
- China: Kweichow. Republic “Auto” Dollar Year 17 (1928) MS61 PCGS. Sold for $168,000
- China: Republic Hsu Shih-chang gold Specimen Pattern “Pavilion” Dollar Year 10 (1921) SP58 PCGS. Sold for $66,000
- China: Chihli. Kuang-hsü 50 Cents Year 22 (1896) MS62 PCGS. Sold for $66,000
- China: Republic Sun Yat-sen silver Pattern “Mausoleum” Dollar Year 16 (1927) MS65 NGC. Sold for $60,000
- China: Republic Yuan-Shih kai silver Specimen Pattern “L. Giorgi – Plumed Hat” Dollar ND (1914) SP63 PCGS. Sold for $56,400
- China: Southern Song Dynasty. Fujian Tax Sycee of 50 Taels ND (1127-1279) Certified AU55 by Gong Bo Grading. Sold for $50,400
Currency Highlights
Leading the way in the auction of world currency was a 10,000 Yuan note, series 1951, Pick 858Aa, graded Very Fine 25 Net by PMG. This note, rare in any condition, is the key issue of the entire Renminbi series. It realized $153,600.
Additional highlights of this auction included:
- Hong Kong Chartered Bank of India, Australia & China 10 Dollars ND (1911-23) Pick 42cts KNB24 Color Trial Specimen PMG Choice Uncirculated 64. Sold for $33,600
- China Bank of China Face and Back Proofs 1.5.1917 Complete Denomination Set. Sold for $25,200
- China Hupeh Government Mint 1 Dollar = 7 Mace 2 Candareens Year 25 (1899) Pick S2135r S/M#H175-20 Remainder PMG Very Fine 30. Sold for $22,800
- China Deutsch-Asiatische Bank, Hankow 25 Dollars 1.3.1907 Pick S264s S/M#T101-4a Specimen PMG Choice Uncirculated 64. Sold for $21,600
- Hong Kong The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation 50 Dollars ND (1927-37) Pick 175pp KNB64 Set of Eight Progressive Proofs. Sold for $21,600
Our next Signature auction of world coins will open soon at coins.HA.com. The January 9-13 FUN World Paper Money Signature Auction is already open for bidding at currency.HA.com.