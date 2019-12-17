Heritage Hong Kong Coin, Currency Signature Auctions Realize Over $5.5 Million

Szechuan Pattern Set Eclipses $1 Million

Chinese Coin Highlights

A spectacular double pattern set of Szechuan coinage, made by the Ferracute factory in New Jersey, was the unquestioned highlight of Heritage’s December 5-6 auction of world and ancient coins in Hong Kong. Overall, the auction of world and ancient coins realized over $3.8 million USD, with a corresponding auction of world currency adding another $1.7 million. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

The Ferracute double pattern set is one of a mere three sets confirmed to exist. It was struck sometime in 1896-97 in order to secure a contract to provide modern minting equipment to the province of Szechuan. US Mint Chief Engraver Charles Barber engraved the dies for the coins, which range in denomination from five cents to a dollar. Examples were struck in both silver and brass. This set exhibits outstanding preservation, with all coins having been assigned a grade of at least SP63 by NGC; indeed, fully seven of the 10 are full Gems. This amazing set brought a price of $1,020,000.

Currency Highlights

Leading the way in the auction of world currency was a 10,000 Yuan note, series 1951, Pick 858Aa, graded Very Fine 25 Net by PMG. This note, rare in any condition, is the key issue of the entire Renminbi series. It realized $153,600.

