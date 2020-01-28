The Gulf Breeze Collection of Prussian Coins is one of three specialized auctions of World and Ancient Coins currently available for bidding exclusively through HA.com. It concludes with a live auction through Heritage Live, beginning at 8:00 PM CT on February 2.

As might be expected from the name, this auction is composed almost entirely of Prussian coinage, with a few pieces from Brandenburg and Cleves included. Much of the collection consists of Taler and 2 Taler coins, along with a selection of Prussian medals.

A few of the highlights of this collection include:

Bid on this auction now at coins.HA.com.

Help Wanted: Heritage’s Coin Sales Department is Expanding

Do you have experience in trading, and selling U.S. coins? Apply with Heritage today for our Salesman/Sr. Numismatist role in Dallas, Texas. We are seeking a numismatist with general knowledge of U.S. Coins and good sales and organizational skills. This opportunity is ideal for a detail-oriented, driven individual who would like to be part of a fast paced and growing company. Apply with us today online or via email at Experts@HA.com.

Take Our 25th Annual Auction Survey

You Can Win $10,000 to spend at Heritage Auctions

Heritage is always striving to improve, and so today we are asking for your help. Let us know what you collect and what you’d like to see in upcoming Heritage Coin auctions.

By answering all of these questions fully, you can help Heritage to continue to build auctions with the material you want to see. And remember, if you fully answer this confidential survey you may be chosen to win one of these valuable prizes:

Grand Prize: $10,000 to spend at Heritage Auctions*

First Prize: Five winners – On any single consignment that exceeds $10,000 in value, Heritage will add $1,000 to the final settlement amount you receive.*

Second Prize: Twenty winners will have the opportunity to have a Heritage representative review their collection, give a professional current market evaluation, and have up to 30 coins or notes certified by PCGS or NGC at Heritage’s expense (up to a $5,000 value).*

All respondents will receive a coupon to auction one item (valued above $1,000) free of seller’s fees, in one of Heritage’s 2020/2021 auctions.*

*Heritage Auctions may process your information for carefully-considered and specific purposes to enhance the services we provide. If you would like more information, please see our Privacy Policy at HA.com/Privacy or you may contact us at 866-835-3243 or Privacy@HA.com.

Your confidential, completed survey must be completed by March 15, 2020, to participate in the drawing. Only one entry per person is eligible to win. Winner will be announced on our website. Thank you, and good luck!

