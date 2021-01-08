Heritage Offers Cid-Pulido Collection of Spanish Banknotes in FUN Auction

The FUN World Paper Money Signature Auction from Heritage Auctions, scheduled for January 21-22, features the Cid-Pulido Collection of Spanish Banknotes, an outstanding accumulation of banknotes from Spain, spiced with a smattering of notes from Spanish colonies.

This collection is scheduled to go to live auction at 11 AM CT at Currency.HA.com.

One of the outstanding notes in this collection is the Banco de Espana 5,000 Pesetas 11.6.1938 Pick 92s Specimen, graded About New 53 by PCGS Currency. The history of the currency of Spain was heavily impacted by the Spanish Civil War, which lasted from 1936 to 1939. War often results in inflation, with some studies pointing to a doubling of wholesale prices for commodities between July 1936 and March 1937. New, larger denominated banknotes were necessary to accommodate the reduced purchasing power of the Peseta. A new issue for 1938 was proposed, including this first-ever 5,000 Peseta denominated note. In January of 1939, Nationalists captured Barcelona and the Banco de Espana. As a result, the entire issue, including the two million 5,000 Peseta notes printed for circulation, was never released. Only Specimen, Proofs, and Color Trials are known and available to collectors.

This piece represents some of the most important events in Spanish history and reflects some of the finest artwork ever featured on Spanish currency. The colors are exceptional, with bright paper and Gem sized margins. There are two staple holes at the top, likely the result of the note being stapled during the archival process at the bank. Without question, this note is among the most important notes in Spanish history.

