Among the current Month-Long auctions offered by Heritage is the Dr. Charles Collection of Mercury Dimes, open for bidding through February 22 at Coins.HA.com. The beloved Mercury dime series, designed by Adolph A. Weinman, ran from 1916-1945 before being replaced with the familiar Roosevelt Dime design. Offerings in this collection include Mint State examples of all dates in the series except 1940 (offered here as a Proof) and 1942/1-D.

No fewer than 10 coins in this offering are graded MS68 Full Bands, including the 1941-S. This date is usually available with Full Bands, but Registry-grade coins are conditionally scarce. In MS68 — the finest grade achieved by a Full Bands coin — the date is rare. This PCGS-graded piece is brilliant and satiny. As the grade suggests, the preservation is virtually flawless, and the central strike sharpness is outstanding. Slight weakness occurs around the outer portions of the peripheral legends as usual.

Mercury Dime collectors will be able to choose from additional highlights such as these:

