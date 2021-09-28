Heritage Presents the Toro Collection of Classic US Coins Showcase Auction

The latest Showcase auction from Heritage Auctions features The Toro Collection of US coins, a collection assembled by a dedicated collector, touching on virtually every aspect of US coinage through 1916. This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, and it will conclude with a live auction scheduled for 5 PM CT on Monday, October 4.

While a wide variety of outstanding rarities is represented, and while about 30% of the offering consists of proof coins, there are very few Mint State circulation strike coins in this offering, giving bidders the chance to bid on a wide variety of better-date coins that have served their functions in the channels of commerce. Many of the coins in this auction are housed in older holders, with early generation PCGS, NGC, and ANACS holders visible in a quick review of the offerings.

One particularly notable rarity available from the Toro collection is an 1858-O double eagle, graded XF45 by PCGS. New Orleans double eagles are highly collectible and often very rare, and while the 1858-O is not among the great rarities of the series, its estimated population is only 225-275 coins, according to Doug Winter. Collectors interested in securing one for their collection need to look into every available opportunity, and this attractive, problem-free choice XF coin may just suit your collecting needs.

A few of the other outstanding offerings from this auction include:

Bid on the treasures in the Toro Collection now at Coins.HA.com.

