Heritage Showcase Auction of Coins in Old Holders

Buy the slab, not the coin?

Not exactly. But the latest Showcase auction of US Coins in Early Holders from Heritage Auctions focuses on those coins that have been encapsulated in PCGS or NGC holders for an especially long time. These coins have a reputation for frequently being undergraded, and the slabs themselves are popular, hence this offering. Bidding is open now at Coins.HA.com, continuing through a live session scheduled for Wednesday, December 1 at 5 PM CT.

Included are nearly 500 lots of coins in PCGS Green Label holders, PCGS first-generation rattler or “clacker” holders, NGC “fatty” holders, NGC Green Label holders, and even a couple of first-generation ANACS holders. 105 of the coins have received the CAC green label, designating them as among the finest of their numerical grade; another 32 bear the coveted CAC gold label, signifying that CAC believes the coin to be undergraded by at least one point.

One outstanding example of the coins offered in this auction is a 1928-S cent, graded MS65 Red by PCGS, and housed in a green label holder. This delightful Gem Red example is struck from a remarkably early die state with none of the distracting metal flow typically seen on branch mint issues from this era. The O in ONE is slightly soft, but the coin is otherwise well struck, and no obtrusive spots are evident. PCGS has seen fit to grade a mere five coins numerically finer.

A few of the additional highlights of this auction include:

