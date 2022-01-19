Heritage to Hold Showcase Auction of Carson City Coinage January 24

The Carson City Mint operated from 1870-1893, producing some of the most sought-after coins in US numismatic history, ranging from dimes to double eagles, and Heritage is pleased to present a Showcase Auction covering many of the outstanding products of this western mint. This auction will be open for bidding exclusively at coins.HA.com until Monday, January 24, with the live session scheduled for 6 PM CT that evening.

The Carson City Mint was established primarily to take advantage of the silver coming from the Comstock Lode, and it is best known for producing silver dollars, especially Morgan dollars, which make up the vast majority – more than 95% — of the offerings in this auction.

Perhaps the most interesting coin here, however, is a double eagle dated 1876-CC, graded MS61 by NGC. This coin is attributed as Variety 8-A but was long attributed as Variety 3-A, based on an apparently identical date placement to that of the Obverse 3 die. However, on this coin, the die lines in Liberty’s hair curls are distinctly different on this obverse. There is a threadlike die line arcing through the coronet beneath the I in LIBERTY, and a tiny die dot appears beneath B about halfway to the hair curls. Long, diagonal die lines in Liberty’s lower hair curls are similarly useful for attribution. This Mint State coin displays semireflective fields and bright yellow-gold luster, with minor contact marks as appropriate for the grade.

Additional highlights of this auction include coins such as the following:

For more information about the Carson City Mint’s celebrated legacy – replete with landmark achievements, setbacks, mysteries, and tall tales – we recommend The Carson City Coin Collector by Rusty Goe.

