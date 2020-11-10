By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The 1797 is the scarcest date in the Capped Bust Right, Small Eagle $10 gold series of 1795 to 1797. Specialist John W. Dannreuther provides an estimated mintage of 1,250 to 3,615 coins, with only 55 to 65 extant in all grades. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is delighted to feature an impressive AU-55 (PCGS) in lot 9192 of our November 2020 Showcase Auction, offered as part of the Naples Bay Collection.

Previously sold in our 1970 sale of the Seeman Estate and then in our 1973 auction of the Scanlon Collection, we are thrilled to now bring this piece back to market after nearly 50 years.

This is a visually impressive eagle, with a well-centered strike that gives particularly sharp detail to Liberty’s lower hair curls and the eagle’s wing feathers. Pale sandy gold dominates the obverse, complemented by vibrant honey and violet toning on the reverse. Only lightly circulated and overall smooth, satiny Mint luster is noted in the protected areas. The characteristic cracks at star 16 are sharp, accompanied by a pair of rectangular indentations caused by striking through debris on the die.

A remarkable offering at the Choice AU level, this piece is tied with the fabulous Taraszka specimen sold in our August 2019 sale. Only seven coins have been certified finer by PCGS.

This 1797 Small Eagle $10 in lot 9192 of our November 2020 Auction is pedigreed to the Naples Bay Collection, and we anticipate considerable excitement when this fresh cabinet crosses the auction block. The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2020 sale is now available for viewing and bidding at www.StacksBowers.com. If you would like to consign to a future Showcase event or have questions about the consignment process, contact us today at Consign@StacksBowers.com or 800-566-2580.

