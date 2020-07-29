Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present several important collections of United States coins and Numismatic Americana in their August 2020 Las Vegas Auction. The sale will be held August 5-7 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino alongside the PCGS Members Only Show, with additional Internet Only sessions to be hosted on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website August 10-12.

United States coins first cross the auction block in Session 2 on Thursday, August 6 at 2:00 PM PT, with Rarities Night featuring the ESM and Fairmont Collections. The ESM Collection of Large Cents is among the standout offerings of the sale and combines high grade and extreme rarity. Virtually complete by Guide Book variety, the ESM Collection showcases the finest known 1793 Strawberry Leaf cent (lot 1006), in addition to many Condition Census examples like the CC#1 1794 S-64 cent graded MS-65 BN (PCGS) CAC (lot 1011). Collectors of U.S. gold will be drawn to Liberty and Indian half eagles from the Fairmont Collection, highlighted by MS-61 (PCGS) examples of the 1909-O (lot 1542) and the 1929 (lot 1559).

Over $1.2 million in territorial and shipwreck gold features such rarities as an MS-64 (PCGS) CAC 1851 Humbert $50 (lot 1320), an MS-62 (PCGS) 1849 Oregon “Beaver” $5 (lot 1326), and two gold ingots from Harris, Marchand and Co. recovered from SS Central America (lots 1329 and 1330). Other standout treasures from Rarities Night include the finest known 1883-S Morgan dollar with provenance to the Eliasberg Collection (lot 1230) and an MS-62 (NGC) example of the legendary 1796 Stars Obverse quarter eagle (lot 1248).

Bidding continues the following day with Session 3, beginning at 9:00 AM PT on Friday, August 7. The session opens with a significant offering of Numismatic Americana highlighted by the D. Brent Pogue Numismatic Library.

This selection from the Pogue Library numbers more than 100 lots ranging from a bound volume of iconic Chapman sales (lot 2060) to rare references like a presentation copy of A.W. Browning’s work on early quarters (lot 2027).

The Sherwood Collection of Civil War Tokens is another remarkable Americana offering, showcasing Condition Census quality and several Rarity-9 examples like a silver Fuld-142/349 f graded MS-63 (NGC) (lot 2215).

The Stack’s Bowers Numismatic Americana section is followed by an impressive selection of U.S. coins that spans from colonial issues through modern commemoratives. Among these are Indian cents from the BSC Indians Set, highlighted by MS-66 RD (PCGS) examples of the 1873 Open 3 (lot 2331) and the 1909-S (lot 2369). Specialists will be delighted by the Henry Collection of Liberty Seated half dimes, offering such rarities as an MS-65 (PCGS) CAC 1842-O (lot 2544) and an 1867 graded MS-67 (PCGS) CAC (lot 2574).

Accompanying the U.S. Coins in the sale is an impressive array of U.S. Currency, showcasing some of the finest known $500 and $1000 Federal Reserve Notes from the Windy City Collection. Highlights include a PMG Gem Uncirculated 65EPQ 1918 $1,000 that ranks as the finest known (lot 188) and a PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ 1934 $5,000 that is one of just five graded at that level with none finer (lot 286).

Additional U.S. coins and Numismatic Americana will be offered in Internet Only Sessions 4 and 5, hosted on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website StacksBowers.com on Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11, both starting at 9:00 AM PT. Included in Session 4 are counterstamped coins from the Steve Tompkins Collection of Exonumia, Part I, offering a wide array of desirable stamps and rare host coins like the 1838 Reeded Edge half dollar stamped I.POST (lot 4271). On Wednesday, August 12 also starting at 9:00 AM PT additional U.S. currency will be featured in Internet Only Session 6.

Lot viewing for the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 auction will be available, by appointment only, at the Grand Hyatt DFW, DFW Airport, Texas from July 31–August 2, and at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas from August 5-7. The firm is committed to meeting local and federal safety restrictions and guidelines in place at the time of the sale and reiterates that the ongoing Covid-19 situation could result in location or other changes.

If you are unable to make it to Stack's Bowers lot viewing, the experts at Stack's Bowers Galleries will be on hand to review lots on your behalf and make sure that they are the perfect match for your collection.


