Important U.S. Coins, Currency and Americana in Stack’s Bowers Nov. Showcase Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to announce their official auction for the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Winter Expo, the first such event since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Lot viewing will be held from November 16-19 at the Baltimore Convention Center, while the live sessions of the sale will be held November 21-23 at Griffin Studios in the firm’s Costa Mesa, California headquarters. Additional Internet Only sessions will be held from November 29 through December 1. Offered in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale is an incredible selection of U.S. Colonial rarities, exceptional Federal coinage, some of the most desirable tokens and medals from the Numismatic Americana category, and a wide array of U.S. currency.

U.S. Coins

The U.S. coin portion of the sale is marked by several significant collections, notably the Aberg, Birdwatcher, and Fricke cabinets, which span a variety of numismatic categories and offer fresh, high-quality selections. The greatest treasures among U.S. Federal coinage will be presented in the Rarities Night session, taking place on Tuesday, November 23.

The session commences with impressive rare Proof half cents, as well as magnificent fresh-to-market large cents from the Collection of Dr. Frances W. Constable, including a phenomenal AU-55 (PCGS) CAC 1793 Wreath cent.

A world-class selection of silver dollars begins with a number of Condition Census early dollars, including an MS-63 (NGC) BB-61 1796 Draped Bust dollar.

Gold coinage is highlighted by an outstanding selection of early Capped Bust half eagles, including the sole finest certified Rarity-7 1797 BD-2 at MS-60 (NGC).

The Aberg Collection offers a wide variety of rarities across all denominations, including a legendary MS-61 BN (PCGS) CAC 1969-S Doubled Die Obverse cent, an MS-63 (PCGS) 1870-CC dollar, and a Proof-66 Ultra Cameo 1870 quarter eagle.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also thrilled to present an SP-70 (PCGS) silver Lealana 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC) in the Rarities Night session, representing the very first piece of physical cryptocurrency to be offered at a live public auction. Additional significant rarities in this session include an MS-62 (NGC) 1870-CC half dollar, a Proof-68 Cameo (NGC) 1897 dollar, a Proof-66 Ultra Cameo (NGC) original 1873 three-dollar gold piece, an iconic Proof-62 (PCGS) 1879 Flowing Hair Stella, a sandblast Proof-65 (NGC) 1912 Saint-Gaudens $20, and a magnificent AU-53 (PCGS) 1849 Mormon $20.

The November sale will also feature the Stack’s Bowers Galleries official auction for the Colonial Coin Collectors Club, best known as C4, on Monday, November 22. This session features all manner of Colonial and related coinage, ranging from Massachusetts silver to desirable State coppers and early Washington pieces. Included are several historic cabinets including Fugio coppers from the Pierre Fricke Collection and New Jersey and Connecticut coppers from the Norman G. Peters Collection. Notable rarities are AU-55 (PCGS) examples of 1787 Fugio Newman 10-T and Newman 11-A, and an incredibly rare 1787 New Jersey Maris 62-r.

Also offered is a remarkable selection of pieces from the collection of respected dealer Richard Rossa, formerly of Rossa and Tanenbaum, as well as a newly discovered 1658 Lord Baltimore shilling and a rare 1790 Standish Barry threepence.

Spanning virtually every category in the Red Book, the Birdwatcher Type Set includes such desirable treasures as a Proof-66 Deep Cameo (PCGS) 1898 half dollar and an MS-65 RB (NGC) 1926-S cent. While the quality of the pieces will inspire strong bidding, it is worth mentioning that a portion of the proceeds from the Birdwatcher Type Set will be donated to The Nature Conservancy.

A comprehensive selection of Capped Bust, Reeded Edge half dollars by die variety are presented from the cabinet of specialist Jim Koenings, while a virtually complete set of Barber half dollars from the Premo Collection includes several Proof examples and many high-end Choice and Gem-quality pieces.

An expansive selection of California Fractional Gold coins from the Oregon Collection, Part II, features such world-class rarities as a Rarity-8 EF-45 (PCGS) BG-209B 1853 Round 25 cents.

Also of note is a selection of original and high-quality Liberty Head gold coins from the firm’s ongoing offering of the Fairmont Collection.

Americana

Passionate collectors of Numismatic Americana will delight in a magnificent selection of Presidential Inaugural medals, including a Gem bronze 1905 Roosevelt and the exceedingly rare bronze 1921 Harding medal. An impressive group of medals by Tiffany and Company can be traced directly back to Tiffany Studios.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also proud to present Part 3 of the E Pluribus Unum Collection, available as a dedicated catalog. This selection is marked by an incredible array of Indian Peace Medals, Bolen tokens, and significant struck copies, all of which exhibit exceptional quality, desirable provenance, and utmost rarity. The live bidding for the E Pluribus Unum Collection, Part 3 will begin on Sunday, November 21.

Currency

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Currency Auction live session will take place November 22, 2021, and present a wide array of United States paper money of all series. Among many impressive offerings, Session 4 will feature the “Gnat” Laguna Coast Registry & Rarity Collection, which contains one of the best collections of San Francisco district small size notes ever formed, along with many unique and rare San Francisco pieces and an unprecedented number of Top Pop notes. Highlights include lot 20111, a Fr. 1954-F 1928D $5 Atlanta Federal Reserve Note in PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ and lot 20119, a unique Fr. 1957Lm* 1934A $5 Federal Reserve Mule Star Note from San Francisco graded PMG Extremely Fine 40.

The session offers additional standout notes led by lot 20056, a Fr. 374 1890 $20 Treasury Note in PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ that sits atop PMG’s population report and has never before been offered at public auction. Other highlights include a Fr. 96 1869 $10 Legal Tender Note graded by PMG as Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ (lot 20029), an incredibly scarce Fr. 341 1880 $100 Silver Certificate, graded Very Fine 40 by PMG (lot 20051), and a newly discovered Fr. 1132-I 1918 $500 Federal Reserve Note from Minneapolis in PCGS Banknote About Uncirculated 50 (lot 20067).

* * *

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official Auction for the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Winter Expo is available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com. The firm is now accepting consignments of U.S. coins and currency for their March 2022 Showcase Auction, while their monthly Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auctions offer a convenient venue for the quickest sale at the strongest prices.​ For more information or to consign, contact the firm at 800-566-2580 or email [email protected].

