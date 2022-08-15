Important US Currency in Stack’s Bowers Showcase Auction

Stacks Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present an important offering of United States Currency in their Summer Global Showcase Auction. The firm’s first showcase currency sale since their Spring 2022 Auction, it features many rarities and advanced collections. Given the strong prices realized in their Spring 2022 Auction, another record-breaking sale is anticipated.

One notable cabinet is the “Boston Proper Collection” of large size Federal Reserve Bank Notes and Federal Reserve Notes from the Boston district. Highlights include lot 20330 [above], a Fr. 1132-A 1918 $500 in PMG Very Fine 25 (one of just three known), and lot 20262, a Fr. 781* 1918 $5 FRBN replacement graded PMG Very Fine 30 (one of just two known).

The Summer 2022 Auction will also present “The Mismatched Serial Number Collection”. Built over decades, this offering features the most extensive and comprehensive collection of mismatched serial numbers ever assembled. Among the key notes being offered from this group are lot 20529, an 1869 $1 Legal Tender note; lot 20530, an 1899 $1 Silver Certificate; and lot 20531, the famous 1929 $100 National Bank Note from Dayton, Ohio.

The standout highlight of the sale is lot 20126 [above], a Fr. 172 1880 $100 Legal Tender Note in PMG 65EPQ. Other important offerings include lot 20188, an 1886 $10 Silver Certificate graded Gem 65PPQ by PCGS Banknote; lot 20510, a 1928 $500 Gold Certificate in PCGS Banknote 63; and lot 20437, a stunning 1928 $500 from St. Louis in a PMG 66EPQ holder.

The entire Summer 2022 Global Showcase Auction is available for viewing and bidding at the firm's website StacksBowers.com.


