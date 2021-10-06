Künker Fall Auction Sales by Künker GmbH ……



After six exciting days, our Fall Auction Sales ended October 1 with extraordinary success and some impressive results. The total hammer price of the auction week came to 13.6 million Euros (not including buyer’s premium) – nearly twice the original auction estimate of 6.9 million euros.

We already started last Saturday with the “Coins of the Ancient World” and our catalog #351. The estimate of sale 352 was set at just under 1.7 million Euros and improved to over 2.4 million Euros of hammer price (not including buyer’s premium).

The coins from the collection of an engineer and from the collection of a cosmopolite were particularly successful in the sale, with most of the pieces fetching many times their original estimate.

Catalog #352 was followed by the auction of the “Hermann Schwarz Collection – Fascination of Minted Gold“. The collection was assembled as early as the 1920s and completed in the 1960s. The collector Herrmann Schwarz noted the source and year of acquisition for many pieces in a collection book so that we were able to provide provenance for numerous pieces. The collector bought from all renowned coin dealers of his time. Our bidders appreciated the collector’s achievement accordingly, the hammer price was 2.5 times the auction estimate once the last piece of the fantastic collection was sold.

This was followed by catalog #353 “The Axel Tesmer Collection, Part 2“. The first part of this amazing collection of Prussian coins and medals was already sold in our last spring sale and was equally a great success. This collection also achieved record hammer prices. In addition to the numerous impressive results for the high-end pieces in the five- and six-digit Euro range, we were equally thrilled by many of the minor denominations sparking much interest among our bidders and therefore reaching very high hammer prices. This catalog also improved significantly from its estimate – reaching was well over double its estimate.

The final catalog was #354 with the “Coins and Medals from the Middle Ages and Modern Times” as well as the “German Coins after 1871”. Included were the Brunswick coins and medals from the collection of an engineer. Overall, the trend continued: well-preserved and rare coins fetched very strong prices. Especially the very well-preserved bracteates, that the collector had put together with much knowledge and attention to detail were very popular with our bidders. Finally, the last group of coins consisted of pieces from the German Reichs Period minted after 1871. This was one of the best collections of this area we were fortunate to sell in recent years, and this was equally appreciated by our collectors. This last section reached some impressive results and was a great end to a fantastic auction week here in Osnabrueck.

Overall, it was once again confirmed: Künker is the right address to successfully auction entire collections and special individual pieces. If you are considering auctioning coins, please do not hesitate to contact us.

We congratulate all our consignors and thank all bidders for their strong auction participation!

Best regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Select Highlights

Auction 351

Lot number 100

Thracia

Abdera.

Stater, 362 B.C.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 120,000 euros.

Lot number 163

Aegina.

Stater, 350/338 B.C.

Estimate: 3,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.

Lot number 312

Roman Empire

Gaius Caligula, 37-41 and Divus Augustus.

Aureus, 37/38, Lugdunum.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 55,000 euros.

Lot number 523

Roman Empire

Constantinus I, 306-337 for Crispus.

Solidus, 324 Nicomedia.

Estimate: 75,000 euros, Hammer price: 120,000 euros.

Auction 352

Lot number 1209

Kingdom of France

Charles X, 1824-1830.

Gold medal 1825, by E. Gatteaux, on the occasion of his coronation in Reims Cathedral on May 29.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 130,000 euros.

Lot number 1234

England

William III, 1694-1702.

5 Guineas 1701 (13th year), London.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 80,000 euros.

Lot number 1388

Poland

City of Gdansk.

3 1/2 Ducats 1650, with the title of Johann Kasimir (1649-1668).

Estimate: 10,000 euros, Hammer price: 50,000 euros.

Lot number 1407

Russian Empire

Elisabeth, 1741-1761.

5 Rubles 1759 (year changed in the die from 1757), St. Petersburg.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 110,000 euros.

Lot number 1548

Japan

Mutsuhito, 1867-1912.

20 Yen year 3 Meiji era (1870), Osaka.

Estimate: 20,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.

Lot number 1607

Holy Roman Empire

Ferdinand II, 1592-1618-1637.

5 Ducats 1627 HR, Breslau.

Estimate: 15,000 euros, Hammer price: 60,000 euros.

Lot number 1751

Bavaria

Maximilian I, 1598-1651.

10 Ducats 1643, Munich.

Estimate: 20,000 euros, Hammer price: 100,000 euros.

Lot number 1983

Bishopric of Münster

Ferdinand von Bayern, 1612-1650.

5 Ducats n. d., Münster.

Estimate: 20,000 euros, Hammer price: 130,000 euros.

Lot number 2023

City of Nuremberg

4 Ducats 1703.

Estimate: 7,500 euros, Hammer price: 60,000 euros.

Auction 353

Lot number 3264

Kingdom of Prussia

Friedrich Wilhelm I, 1713-1740.

Double Reichstaler 1719, IGN, Berlin.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 190,000 euros.

Lot number 3860

Kingdom of Prussia

Friedrich II, 1740-1786.

Speciestaler 1755, without mint sign, Berlin.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 80,000 euros.

Lot number 3965

Kingdom of Prussia

Friedrich Wilhelm III, 1797-1840.

Taler 1798, A.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 60,000 euros.

Auction 354

Lot number 5157

Holy Roman Empire

Ferdinand II, 1592-1618-1637.

10 Ducats 1636, Prague.

Estimate: 25,000 euros, Hammer price: 65,000 euros.

Lot number 5819

City of Nuremberg

One sided bronze casting medal n. d. unsigned, by Hans Schwarz, on the artist Albrecht Dürer.

Estimate: 2,500 euros, Hammer price: 40,000 euros.

Lot number 5966

Holy Roman Empire

Ferdinand I, 1522-1558-1564.

Silver medal 1529, by H. Magdeburger, on the approach of the Turks against Vienna.

Estimate: 4,000 euros, Hammer price: 32,000 euros.

Lot number 6053

Italy, Rimini

Sigismundus Pandolfus Malatesta, 1432-1468.

Bronze cast medal 1446, workshop Matteo de’ Pasti, on the fort in Rimini.

Estimate: 10,000 euros, Hammer price: 48,000 euros.

Lot number 6341

Saxony

Friedrich August III, 1904-1918.

3 Marks 1917 E.

Estimate: 100 euros, Hammer price: 110,000 euros.

Lot number 6502

Mecklenburg-Strelitz

Friedrich Wilhelm, 1860-1904.

10 Marks 1873.

Estimate: 30,000 euros, Hammer price: 70,000 euros.

Lot number 6548

Saxony-Coburg and Gotha

Ernst II, 1844-1893.

20 Marks 1872.

Estimate: 75,000 euros, Hammer price: 130,000 euros.

Lot number 6586

German-New-Guinea

20 Neu-Guinea Mark 1895 A.

Estimate: 30,000 euros, Hammer price: 55,000 euros.

