Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

We hope you had a good start to the new year. As you already know, this is a very special year for us. We celebrate our 50th anniversary on July 1, 2021.

We start our anniversary year with our Floor Auction Sale 346. It goes without saying that we offer a wealth of highly interesting and rare pieces. The keywords range from selected lösers from the Friedrich Popken Collection to extremely rare river gold issues to the first German multiple gold coin, to mention but a few.

The auction takes place on January 28, 2021. So you should take a look at the catalog as soon as possible. This newsletter will whet your appetite. You will find all sorts of interesting information about the coins from Germany we offer in auction 346.

Due to the current situation, it will now take place entirely without an audience. Nevertheless, you have several possibilities to participate in the auction:

On our platform AUEX you can be live in the auction and bid directly on the lot you desire. We are pleased that so many of our customers take the chance and participate in the auction from their home computer. If you want to bid via AUEX for the first time, please register before the auction.

Of course you can still place pre-bids online on our website via myKuenker.

Enjoy!

Your Künker Team

Künker Auction 346 Timeline

Thursday, January 28

10 am – 1 pm

Lots 1 – 292: Anhalt-Rostock

2 pm – 5:30 pm

Lots 293 – 678: Saxony – United States of America/USA

5:30 pm – 6 pm

Lots 901 – 943: Orders and Decorations

Viewing

Viewing at Our Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Selected Highlights from Auction 346

Lot number 74

Brandenburg-Prussia.

Frederick III.

Ducat 1688, LCS Berlin, Guinea-Dukat.

Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 30.000,00 euros

Lot number 195

City of Hamburg.

6 gold guldens 1505.

Extremely rare. Very fine to extremely fine.

Estimate: 400.000,00 euros

Lot number 242

Diocese of Münster.

Ferdinand of Bavaria.

Triple reichstaler 1638, Münster.

Extremely rare. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 100.000,00 euros

Lot number 313

Electorate of Saxony.

Frederick Augustus I.

6 ducats 1709, Dresden.

Probably the only known specimen. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 100.000,00 euros

Lot number 314

Electorate of Saxony.

Frederick Augustus I.

10 ducats 1711, Dresden.

Probably the 2nd known specimen.

Extremely fine to FDC. NGC MS61+

Estimate: 150.000,00 euros

Lot number 904

Hannover.

Royal Order of St. George (Hanover) /

The Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Extremely rare. II

Estimate: 25.000,00 euros

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: the likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.